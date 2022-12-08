Rams vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders spent 13 seasons calling Los Angeles home before moving back to Oakland and then, eventually, to greener pastures in the desert.

While they called L.A. home, they created quite a fanbase, a fanbase that still cheers for the silver and black so many years later. After all, it's the Raiders, not the Rams, that brought the city of L.A. its first Super Bowl victory.

“A lot of old Raider fans, they stay Raider fans,” said Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, a Pasadena native born in 1995 during the same summer in which the Raiders left Los Angeles. “They follow them wherever they go. ... I didn’t have any team here growing up, but obviously there were leftover fans from when the Raiders were in LA, and even when the Rams were in LA.”

via ESPN

The Rams have been back in L.A. for seven seasons now, and after a 21-year absence, are finally winning back the locals.

But it's been a sketchy year for last season's Super Bowl champs.

Both teams had playoff aspirations when the NFL campaign began, but the Rams are in the midst of a six-game losing skid, as they entertain the league's worst season ever by a defending champion. The Raiders have won three straight games after starting the season with an abysmal 2-7 record.

WHAT: Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (71,500)

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, 5:15 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Las Vegas Raiders -6.5 (-110), Los Angeles Rams +6.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Raiders -275, Rams +225

