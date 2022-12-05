The Los Angeles Rams - behind the services of backup quarterback John Wolford - lost the lead late, then the game, to the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Rams started hot behind Wolford with a 77-yard, 10-play drive on their first possession that resulted in a Cam Akers one-yard touchdown run. But Seattle answered with a touchdown drive of its own.

Geno Smith hit Tyler Lockett for 36 yards to end the Seahawks' first possession of the game.

The Rams added a 40-yard Matt Gay field goal late in the first for a 10-7 Los Angeles lead.

In the second quarter, the Seahawks found an offensive rhythm with a 91-yard, 11-play drive that culminated with a four-yard Noah Fant touchdown pass from Geno Smith that gave Seattle a 14-10 lead with 9:48 remaining in the half.

The Rams added three more with a 54-yard Matt Gay field goal with under a minute left in the half for a 14-13 lead at the break.

Los Angeles got a break early in the third quarter when Smith was strip-sacked by defensive tackle Michael Hoecht, and it was recovered by safety Taylor Rapp at midfield. But offensively, the Rams couldn't move the ball and went three-and-out.

Seattle extended its lead midway through the third quarter with a 41-yard Myers field goal.

Current Rams and former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner exacted some revenge late in the third quarter when he stripped the ball from Tony Jones Jr. after a catch and took possession for what was reviewed and called an interception.

The Rams turned that into another three points with a 32-yard Matt Gay field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Seattle kept the pressure on offensively, however, and drove the field on its next possession and managed only a field goal for a 20-16 lead, but took 6:11 off the clock in the process.

Los Angeles took a late, fourth-quarter lead with a six-yard touchdown run from Akers for a 23-20 score with just 2:30 left in regulation.

But that wasn't enough as Smith and Metcalf connected for the Seahawks with 36 ticks remaining for an eight-yard touchdown and a 27-23 victory.

