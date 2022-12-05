Rams Waste LB Bobby Wagner's Big Game in Loss to Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday 27-23, dropping their record to 3-9 and ensuring Sean McVay’s first losing season as a head coach.

Offensively, Cam Akers played well scoring two touchdowns but it was linebacker Bobby Wagner who had the game of his life.

As Wagner geared up for his first season outside of Seattle, the Rams linebacker likely had the Seahawks game circled on his calendar.

Sunday was the linebacker's first time playing his former team after 10 years and a Super Bowl title. After being released last offseason, this is a matchup he's been looking forward to, even though he downplayed it.

“You never make a game too big or too little,” Wagner said. “You never make like a Monday night game or Tuesday night game bigger or the opponent bigger because then it makes you inconsistent because you’ll get up for one game, but then you won’t get up for the next game. I’m personally just treating this game like it’s a normal game.”

Well based on Wagner's performance and emotions on the field, it's safe to say this game was personal. In fact, it only took six plays for Wagner to impact this game by sacking Geno Smith.

The eight-time Pro Bowler had one of the best days of his 11-year career, finishing with five total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception.

The first sack came on Seattle's opening drive. Wagner was in perfect position and took down Smith for a short loss.

Wagner's second sack of the day was nearly a strip sack on a third and 11 play in the second quarter.

On the interception, Wagner just flat-out took the ball away from running back Tony Jones Jr. After colliding with Jones on a pass in the flat, he managed to hold onto the ball as they both went to the turf trying to wrangle it from each other. It looked like it may not have been a pick, as Jones Jr.'s elbow was down before Wagner ripped the ball out, but after further review, the play stood.

After the game, his former coach, Pete Carroll, was not surprised Wagner had a huge game against his former team.

"Bobby played great today," Carroll said. "Of course, he's going to do something like that."

The Rams will have to quickly put this game in the rearview mirror as they will host the Las Vegas Raiders in just four days on Thursday, December 8.



