Rams vs. Broncos Christmas Day: Live Game Updates

The Rams and Broncos will meet at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day in a matchup between two franchises trying desperately to find some footing toward the end of the season.

The L.A. Rams (4-10) host the Denver Broncos (4-10) on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium, but it's not the matchup the two teams thought it would be at the beginning of the season.

Both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention, and are still searching for answers for 2023 after being plagued by injuries this year.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner spent the better part of 10 seasons playing on the same side in Seattle and will face each other from opposite sidelines for the first time on Sunday.

New Rams signal-caller Baker Mayfield will make his second start at home after joining the team and orchestrating a come-from-behind victory over the Raiders, while Wilson is back in action after missing last week in concussion protocol.

With nothing riding on the outcome other than bragging rights and in the case of a loss, NFL Draft positioning for each team, young players with opportunities due to injuries will attempt to shine, while Mayfield and Wilson will look to get their respective careers back on the rails.

LIVE GAME UPDATES WILL APPEAR HERE AFTER KICKOFF...

