Rams vs. Chargers Preseason: Impactful Rookies, How to Watch

The Los Angeles Rams' quest for back-to-back Super Bowl wins begins (kind of) on Saturday as they face the in-town rival Chargers for the first preseason game for each team.

The Rams' roster is slightly different from their championship team of a year ago, as free agents and rookies introduce themselves in the locker room and take over for stars from last season like Von Miller, Andrew Whitworth, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Rookies will take the field for the first time on Saturday, including cornerbacks Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that six defensive backs won’t play at all in the preseason: Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, and David Long Jr.

The 5-10, 183-pound Durant has caught McVay's attention. "He made some plays even in the spring that stood out where you can see he's a great competitor, even when you watch his film," said McVay. "Similar to what I was mentioning about (Derion Kendrick) the other day. He just got a great play swagger. He's getting more and more comfortable."

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who underwent an elbow procedure this offseason, will not play.

"I'm just going through something that is irritating at the moment but I'm working through it," Stafford said. "We've got a great plan. I'm feeling stronger every time I come out here and throw.

"I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today. I’m just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did today and go from there.”

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (0-0)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 7 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: KGO-TV Channel 7 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KSPN-AM ESPN 710 / KCBS-FM 93.1 Jack FM

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams +3

MONEYLINE: Rams +130, Chargers -154

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with RamDigest.com.



