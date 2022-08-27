Rams vs. Bengals: Final Player Evaluations, How to Watch
The L.A. Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the final tune-up for the regular season for both squads.
It's a Super Bowl rematch in colors and team names only, as many players who will take the field on Saturday won't be around in just a few days.
It's the final evaluation for the Rams to figure out which young players will stay on the roster after Tuesday as the organization attempts its championship defense.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who underwent an elbow procedure this offseason, will be sidelined. In LA's Game 2 loss to the Houston Texans, Rams quarterback John Wolford played the first half and Bryce Perkins played in the second half.
The Rams' many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot before Tuesday, Aug. 30, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players. LA's 16-player practice squad will then begin to form.
LA's fifth-round NFL draft pick, running back Kyren Williams, will see his first game action after rehabbing a broken foot suffered in OTAs. Also, watch for free agent rookie wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to build on two impressive preseason performances to try to make the cut.
WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
WHERE: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (65,535)
WHEN: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 3 p.m. PT
TELEVISION: KGO-TV Channel 7 / FuboTV (try it free)
Ex Rams OT Andrew Whitworth Clears Air on Cowboys Speculation
Whitworth announced his retirement in March after a 16-year playing career.
Sean McVay Speaks On Rams vs. Bengals Practice Fight
“You just never know what can occur,” McVay said. “And my biggest concern is just unnecessary injuries for people that we’re counting on."
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Role for Ex Coach Jay Gruden
McVay and Gruden have an extensive past with each other.
RADIO: KSPN-AM ESPN 710 / KCBS-FM 93.1 Jack FM
Betting via SI SportsBook
SPREAD: L.A. Rams +2.5
TOTAL: 36.5 (o -118, u +100)
MONEYLINE: Rams +120, Bengals -143
Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with RamDigest.com.
Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!