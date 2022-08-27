Skip to main content
Rams vs. Bengals: Final Player Evaluations, How to Watch

The Rams travel east to Cincinnati for a Super Bowl rematch in the final preseason tilt for both teams.
The L.A. Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the final tune-up for the regular season for both squads.

It's a Super Bowl rematch in colors and team names only, as many players who will take the field on Saturday won't be around in just a few days.

It's the final evaluation for the Rams to figure out which young players will stay on the roster after Tuesday as the organization attempts its championship defense.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who underwent an elbow procedure this offseason, will be sidelined. In LA's Game 2 loss to the Houston Texans, Rams quarterback John Wolford played the first half and Bryce Perkins played in the second half.

The Rams' many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot before Tuesday, Aug. 30, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players. LA's 16-player practice squad will then begin to form.

LA's fifth-round NFL draft pick, running back Kyren Williams, will see his first game action after rehabbing a broken foot suffered in OTAs. Also, watch for free agent rookie wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to build on two impressive preseason performances to try to make the cut.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

WHERE: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (65,535)

WHEN: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 3 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: KGO-TV Channel 7 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KSPN-AM ESPN 710 / KCBS-FM 93.1 Jack FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams +2.5

TOTAL: 36.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Rams +120, Bengals -143

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with RamDigest.com.

