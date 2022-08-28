The LA Rams closed out their preseason with a 16-7 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, in a Super Bowl rematch to instantly forget.

Not only did this close out LA's preseason, but also a tense week in Cincinnati during which Rams and Bengals players made headlines for a brawl during their second joint practice on Thursday. A brawl that will be remembered by the image of defensive Aaron Donald, who is set to be ranked among the NFL's top 20 players on Sunday, swinging two helmets at Bengals players.

But head coach Sean McVay was keen to shut this topic down before any questions had even been asked during his post-game press conference on Saturday.

"We've handled that in-house," McVay said. "I do trust that if something like that occurs again in terms of if there is a fight or whatever, that those situations that played out won't be a factor because I have such trust in our players, and they understand and Aaron understands that was something that we were fortunate nobody got injured [in] and for that, I'm very grateful."

McVay stated that he had spoken to Donald about the incident in-house, but would not elaborate any further on the discussion.

On Friday, McVay told the media that he didn't know what caused the brawl and that they were keen not "to make a bigger deal than what it is."

"Not going to look at pointing fingers on who did what, but just like (Bengals head coach) Zac (Tayor) would say, I expect our guys to defend their teammates, vice versa."

With the Rams clearly keen to move on from this headline-grabbing incident, the focus turns to Tuesday when teams are set to finalize their initial 53-man roster.

