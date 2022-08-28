Skip to main content

Keeping It In-House: Sean McVay Addresses Rams Vs. Bengals Practice Brawl

LA Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media following his team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals about this week's highly publicized brawl during joint practice.

The LA Rams closed out their preseason with a 16-7 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, in a Super Bowl rematch to instantly forget.

Not only did this close out LA's preseason, but also a tense week in Cincinnati during which Rams and Bengals players made headlines for a brawl during their second joint practice on Thursday. A brawl that will be remembered by the image of defensive Aaron Donald, who is set to be ranked among the NFL's top 20 players on Sunday, swinging two helmets at Bengals players.

But head coach Sean McVay was keen to shut this topic down before any questions had even been asked during his post-game press conference on Saturday. 

"We've handled that in-house," McVay said. "I do trust that if something like that occurs again in terms of if there is a fight or whatever, that those situations that played out won't be a factor because I have such trust in our players, and they understand and Aaron understands that was something that we were fortunate nobody got injured [in] and for that, I'm very grateful."

McVay stated that he had spoken to Donald about the incident in-house, but would not elaborate any further on the discussion.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

lance mccutcheon
Play

Bengals 16, Rams 7 Notebook: 2 Standouts for LA in Abysmal Offensive Showing

The Rams' offense struggled mightily, but two of the team's best preseason players remained consistent.

By Zach Dimmitt
mcvay taylor

Rams Fall 16-7 to Bengals In Preseason Finale

With the final dress rehearsal out of the way, the Rams can now begin to game plan for their regular season opener

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17705801

Bengals 9, Rams 0: Costly Fumble Sours Rams First Half Success

A fumble by running back Jake Funk ended up costing Los Angeles a chance for an easy score

By Cole Thompson

On Friday, McVay told the media that he didn't know what caused the brawl and that they were keen not "to make a bigger deal than what it is."

"Not going to look at pointing fingers on who did what, but just like (Bengals head coach) Zac (Tayor) would say, I expect our guys to defend their teammates, vice versa."

With the Rams clearly keen to move on from this headline-grabbing incident, the focus turns to Tuesday when teams are set to finalize their initial 53-man roster.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

lance mccutcheon
News

Bengals 16, Rams 7 Notebook: 2 Standouts for LA in Abysmal Offensive Showing

By Zach Dimmitt
mcvay taylor
News

Rams Fall 16-7 to Bengals In Preseason Finale

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17705801
News

Bengals 9, Rams 0: Costly Fumble Sours Rams First Half Success

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18940373
News

Live In-Game Updates: Rams Fall to Bengals 16-7 in Preseason Finale

By Zach Dimmitt
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Rams Listed in Final 20 of NFL Top 100

By Anthony Wood
rams bengals
News

Rams vs. Bengals: Final Player Evaluations, How to Watch

By Timm Hamm
andrew whitworth
News

Ex Rams OT Andrew Whitworth Clears Air on Cowboys Speculation

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18925042
News

Sean McVay Speaks On Rams vs. Bengals Practice Fight

By Matt Galatzan