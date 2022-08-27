Three Rams Listed in Final 20 of NFL Top 100

LA Rams fans have to wait just one more day to find out if one of their stars will come out on top in the NFL's Top 100 player ranking.

Thankfully for fans, their chances are looking good, with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald all set to make the top 20 according to the NFL.

Ramsey is among the top two defensive backs left to find their ranking alongside J.C. Jackson from their cross-town rivals the LA Chargers.

The 27-year-old's chances of at least making the top 10 are solid given that he's fresh off of yet another All-Pro and Pro Bowl season during which he recorded career-highs in interceptions (four), tackles (77), and tackles for a loss (nine). Throw in his less than shabby 16 defended passes and a 59.2 percent completion rate when targeted, and it would come as a shock if he didn't at least threaten the top 10.

Then of course there's the golden boy Kupp.

A career year for the ages, Kupp was named the Super Bowl MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, All-Pro, Pro Bowler, and led the league in receiving yards (1,947), receptions (145), receiving touchdowns (16), and yards per game (114.5).

While Kupp will definitely be among the top four receivers in this ranking, if he doesn't come out at the very least top of his position group there will likely be a lot of angry Rams fans out there.

But the big question is, will Kupp or Donald come out on top?

Donald is a generational talent if there ever was one. As with Kupp, there should be no doubt that he should come out on top of his position. It may not have been a career year statistically - barring tackles (84) - but his 12.5 sacks, four defended passes, and four forced fumbles were still enough to be named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro once more.

Plus, his two sacks and three quarterback hits in the Super Bowl deserve to be taken into account.

Will any of the Rams' stars take the top spot? Realistically, it'll be tough to beat NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers.

But fear not, any disappointed Rams players can fetch their Super Bowl rings to cheer themselves up.

