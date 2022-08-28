Rams Fall 16-7 to Bengals In Preseason Finale

The Los Angeles Rams headed to the midwest for a Super Bowl rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, falling in their final preseason outing 00-00.

The Rams were quite slow on the offensive side of the ball throughout the game, totaling just 237 yards, including a mere 120 through the air.

Bryce Perkins led the way for Los Angeles on that side of the ball, completing 14 of 19 passes for 143 yards and rushing eight times for 33 yards and a touchdown, while cinderella wide receiver Lance McCutcheon had another nice outing with five catches for 76 yards on eight targets.

McCutcheon came into the game leading the NFL in receiving during the preseason and may have sealed himself a spot on the active roster with his performance.

Defensively, the Rams had a difficult time slowing down the Cincinnati attack, particularly through the air, with Brandon Allen and Jake Browning combining to complete 30 of 39 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown.

Following the loss, the Rams will now turn their attention toward the regular season, where they will open as the first game of the NFL schedule on Thursday at 3:05 PM in a potential Super Bowl preview against the Buffalo Bills from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Until then, the questions surrounding the final 53-man roster, including the ultimate fates of preseason stars like McCutcheon and Perkins will be some of the many obstacles facing the Rams.

