Skip to main content
Rams Fall 16-7 to Bengals In Preseason Finale

© Kirby Lee, USA TODAY

Rams Fall 16-7 to Bengals In Preseason Finale

With the final dress rehearsal out of the way, the Rams can now begin to game plan for their regular season opener

The Los Angeles Rams headed to the midwest for a Super Bowl rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, falling in their final preseason outing 00-00. 

The Rams were quite slow on the offensive side of the ball throughout the game, totaling just 237 yards, including a mere 120 through the air.

Bryce Perkins led the way for Los Angeles on that side of the ball, completing 14 of 19 passes for 143 yards and rushing eight times for 33 yards and a touchdown, while cinderella wide receiver Lance McCutcheon had another nice outing with five catches for 76 yards on eight targets.

McCutcheon came into the game leading the NFL in receiving during the preseason and may have sealed himself a spot on the active roster with his performance.

Defensively, the Rams had a difficult time slowing down the Cincinnati attack, particularly through the air, with Brandon Allen and Jake Browning combining to complete 30 of 39 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17705801

Bengals 9, Rams 0: Costly Fumble Sours Rams First Half Success

A fumble by running back Jake Funk ended up costing Los Angeles a chance for an easy score

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18940373
Play

Live In-Game Updates: Rams Fall to Bengals 16-7 in Preseason Finale

The Rams and Bengals close out preseason play at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Three Rams Listed in Final 20 of NFL Top 100

Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Jalen Ramsey have all been shortlisted to make the NFL's top 20 players. But can any of them make the top spot?

By Anthony Wood

Following the loss, the Rams will now turn their attention toward the regular season, where they will open as the first game of the NFL schedule on Thursday at 3:05 PM in a potential Super Bowl preview against the Buffalo Bills from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Until then, the questions surrounding the final 53-man roster, including the ultimate fates of preseason stars like McCutcheon and Perkins will be some of the many obstacles facing the Rams.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

USATSI_17705801
News

Bengals 9, Rams 0: Costly Fumble Sours Rams First Half Success

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18940373
News

Live In-Game Updates: Rams Fall to Bengals 16-7 in Preseason Finale

By Zach Dimmitt
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Rams Listed in Final 20 of NFL Top 100

By Anthony Wood
rams bengals
News

Rams vs. Bengals: Final Player Evaluations, How to Watch

By Timm Hamm
andrew whitworth
News

Ex Rams OT Andrew Whitworth Clears Air on Cowboys Speculation

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18925042
News

Sean McVay Speaks On Rams vs. Bengals Practice Fight

By Matt Galatzan
McVayGruden
News

Sean McVay Reveals Rams Role for Ex Coach Jay Gruden

By Daniel Flick
Jalen Ramsey
News

Sean McVay: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Has "A Magnetic Personality'

By Connor Zimmerlee