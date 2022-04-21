Skip to main content

Rams Schedule Release Revealed; Who Does Los Angeles Play?

NFL will reveal its full 2022 schedule on May 12

With the celebratory confetti from Super Bowl LVI still being shaken from the shoulders of the Los Angeles Rams, an organizational eye is about to be sharply turned toward the upcoming 2022 season.

As the upcoming NFL Draft draws closer, speculation has already begun regarding which rookies and veterans may comprise the Rams roster for the 2022 NFL season. Soon, we may begin marking our calendars for games.

The NFL announced Thursday it will reveal the Rams, along with the rest of the league's full schedule on May 12.

As a reminder, here is a look at the Rams upcoming opponents:

Home:

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills

Away:

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

How does the scheduling format work?

Six games are made up of their NFC West opponents (home and away). Four are against teams from another division within the conference (rotating three-year cycle), with four being played against teams from an AFC division (rotating four-year cycle). Two games are played within the NFC, based on the prior year's standings. And finally, one game will be played against an AFC team, also based on the prior year.

Important Rams Notes:

Early projections show the Rams as having one of the toughest slates in the NFL for 2022, based on strength of schedule — a fact that should not be surprising given their status as defending Super Bowl Champions.

The Rams are set for nine home games and eight away games in 2022. However, they will actually play 10 regular-season games within the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium, as they share the venue with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts are listed as the home team for their upcoming matchup in 2022.

Select games will also be revealed during the week of May 9 leading up to the full schedule release May 12.

