'Why Not?': Aaron Donald's Message to Rams Fans After Massive New Contract

Donald is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history after the Rams restructured his contract Monday

The Los Angeles Rams can breathe easier now, though the same can hardly be said for the rest of the NFL. 

LA star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is officially returning for a ninth season with the team after the Rams announced Monday that they have restructured the contract for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Per reports, the 31-year-old will essentially be receiving a $40 million raise, giving him a total of $95 million through 2024. He will now be the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The team shared Donald's message to Rams Nation on social media following the announcement. Standing on the turf of SoFi Stadium, where he won his first Super Bowl this past February, Donald said he's ready to get back to work. 

"I'm locked back in to go get us another ring," Donald said. "Why not? At SoFi Stadium, getting chills thinking about it. Let's go to work." 

Last season, Donald recorded a career-high in total tackles (84) and assisted tackles (46), while bludgeoning offensive lines to the tune of 12.5 sacks. The former Pitt Panther also had four passes defended, his most since 2016 (five).

The return of arguably the league's best player skyrockets the Rams' chances at winning back-to-back Super Bowls this season. 

Donald will now report to the start of LA's mandatory minicamp Tuesday after skipping out on OTAs.

