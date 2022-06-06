The Rams have secured the return of the best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams' biggest priority this offseason has now been fulfilled.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is coming back, after agreeing to a new deal on Monday, the team announced.

Per reports, The deal will give Donald a $40 million raise giving him a total of $95 million through 2024. He will now be the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Donald now becomes the latest Rams star to return to the roster on a massive new deal, following quarterback Matthew Stafford's extension this spring.

The Rams are also working to re-sign wideout Cooper Kupp, who is coming off of a career year, as well as Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a free agent.

In 2018 Donald signed a shiny, new six-year deal worth $135 million that was set run through 2024. That made him the fifth-highest paid defensive player in the league behind T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Khalil Mack.

Before the re-worked deal, Donald had 22.5 million and three years left on his current deal.

Now, Donald has earned an upgrade.

Last season, Donald recorded a career-high in total tackles (84) and assisted tackles (46), while bludgeoning offensive lines to the tune of 12.5 sacks. The former Pitt Panther also had four passes defended, his most since 2016 (five).

Rams GM Snead certainly has other concerns going forward into the offseason with key players like receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still being courted by other teams.

But make no mistake, the return of Donald, with Stafford and perhaps Kupp soon after, now gives LA a real chance of becoming back-to-back champions.

