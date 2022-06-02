Rams Aaron Donald Contract Talks: 'Trending in Right Direction'

Sean McVay offered an update on contract talks between the Rams and Aaron Donald.

Aaron Donald's absence from Rams' OTAs has left some Los Angeles Rams fans wondering if the defensive tackle might retire, after all, following the Super Bowl LVI victory.

Speculation has been swirling surrounding Donald and his desire to play another season in 2022, which was fueled with Donald's recent comments on the I Am Athlete podcast that he would be "at peace" with hanging up his cleats at this point.

Donald is under contract for two more years through the end of the 2024 season, but he has been seeking a new contract following the Rams Super Bowl victory and the possibility of his retirement looms.

However, despite Donald's absence at OTAs and the vague statements regarding his status for the 2022 NFL season, Rams coach Sean McVay remains confident that the situation will be resolved and Donald will indeed be a Ram in 2022.

“Things are trending in the right direction,” McVay said about the status of contract talks with Donald.

McVay would go on to say he expects Donald to be at mandatory minicamp starting next week, which would be a big step in the direction and a signal to Rams fans that Donald will return in 2022 to help anchor a Rams defense that looks to win a second straight Super Bowl.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.