Aaron Donald the Actor? Rams Star Talks Post-Football Plans
With a new $17 million mansion settled right into the Hollywood Hills fresh off of winning his first Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has completely embraced the movie star lifestyle that comes with being one of the biggest celebrities in LA.
But maybe there's one final piece to the puzzle.
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
On the most recent Sunday release of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Donald admitted to podcast hosts and former NFL stars LeSean McCoy, Brandon Marshall, and Adam "Pacman" Jones that he wants to pursue a career in acting after he finishes his time in the NFL.
"I got certain things that I want to be involved with," Donald said. "I've got a little acting career I wanna do after football. I got different business adventures I want to be a part of, but at the end of the day, I'm the type of guy that I need to learn everything."
He said his favorite movie is the 2002 crime drama "Paid in Full." Marshall playfully tried to persuade him to give his best impression from the movie, but Donald responded honestly to avoid getting put on the spot.
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
"I said (acting) after football, but I don't know if I'm done playing football," Donald said, prompting a shared laugh between all four guys.
Second Time's the Charm? Rams RB Cam Akers Makes 2022 NFL Bandwagons List
Akers is primed for a breakout season in 2022 according to Adam Schein.
Rams' Aaron Donald Signs With Donda Sports, Joins Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown
"Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports," Donald said. "For me, it was a no-brainer."
Rams Final Piece to Offseason Puzzle?
Will the Rams re-sign OBJ or look elsewhere to round-out their wide receiver room?
While the acting skills will come along, Donald has already been making strides to focus on what his name and brand can do for him and his family after football. He announced on the podcast that he has struck an agreement with Kanye West's Donda Sports, becoming the first athlete to sign with the fashion-focused venture.
Donald is still yet to make his first appearance at Rams voluntary OTAs amidst contract extension talks with the front office, with the "dialogue good" according to LA coach Sean McVay.
The Rams continue OTAs on June 1, as Donald has until June 15 to report to mandatory minicamp.
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @szzevenn
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!