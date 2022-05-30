Aaron Donald the Actor? Rams Star Talks Post-Football Plans

Donald said the only thing he's chasing in football is more rings with LA, but admitted he's considered another Hollywood career

With a new $17 million mansion settled right into the Hollywood Hills fresh off of winning his first Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has completely embraced the movie star lifestyle that comes with being one of the biggest celebrities in LA.

But maybe there's one final piece to the puzzle.

On the most recent Sunday release of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Donald admitted to podcast hosts and former NFL stars LeSean McCoy, Brandon Marshall, and Adam "Pacman" Jones that he wants to pursue a career in acting after he finishes his time in the NFL.

"I got certain things that I want to be involved with," Donald said. "I've got a little acting career I wanna do after football. I got different business adventures I want to be a part of, but at the end of the day, I'm the type of guy that I need to learn everything."

He said his favorite movie is the 2002 crime drama "Paid in Full." Marshall playfully tried to persuade him to give his best impression from the movie, but Donald responded honestly to avoid getting put on the spot.

"I said (acting) after football, but I don't know if I'm done playing football," Donald said, prompting a shared laugh between all four guys.

While the acting skills will come along, Donald has already been making strides to focus on what his name and brand can do for him and his family after football. He announced on the podcast that he has struck an agreement with Kanye West's Donda Sports, becoming the first athlete to sign with the fashion-focused venture.

Donald is still yet to make his first appearance at Rams voluntary OTAs amidst contract extension talks with the front office, with the "dialogue good" according to LA coach Sean McVay.

The Rams continue OTAs on June 1, as Donald has until June 15 to report to mandatory minicamp.

