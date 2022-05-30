Skip to main content

Aaron Donald the Actor? Rams Star Talks Post-Football Plans

Donald said the only thing he's chasing in football is more rings with LA, but admitted he's considered another Hollywood career

With a new $17 million mansion settled right into the Hollywood Hills fresh off of winning his first Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has completely embraced the movie star lifestyle that comes with being one of the biggest celebrities in LA.

But maybe there's one final piece to the puzzle.

donald 2w2w

Aaron Donald

donald 3

Aaron Donald

donald

Aaron Donald

On the most recent Sunday release of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Donald admitted to podcast hosts and former NFL stars LeSean McCoy, Brandon Marshall, and Adam "Pacman" Jones that he wants to pursue a career in acting after he finishes his time in the NFL.

"I got certain things that I want to be involved with," Donald said. "I've got a little acting career I wanna do after football. I got different business adventures I want to be a part of, but at the end of the day, I'm the type of guy that I need to learn everything."

He said his favorite movie is the 2002 crime drama "Paid in Full." Marshall playfully tried to persuade him to give his best impression from the movie, but Donald responded honestly to avoid getting put on the spot.

donald 2323

Aaron Donald

donald

Aaron Donald

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald

"I said (acting) after football, but I don't know if I'm done playing football," Donald said, prompting a shared laugh between all four guys.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

akers 2
Play

Second Time's the Charm? Rams RB Cam Akers Makes 2022 NFL Bandwagons List

Akers is primed for a breakout season in 2022 according to Adam Schein.

By Connor Zimmerlee37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
donald 2w2w
Play

Rams' Aaron Donald Signs With Donda Sports, Joins Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown

"Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports," Donald said. "For me, it was a no-brainer."

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Final Piece to Offseason Puzzle?

Will the Rams re-sign OBJ or look elsewhere to round-out their wide receiver room?

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
2 hours ago

While the acting skills will come along, Donald has already been making strides to focus on what his name and brand can do for him and his family after football. He announced on the podcast that he has struck an agreement with Kanye West's Donda Sports, becoming the first athlete to sign with the fashion-focused venture.

Donald is still yet to make his first appearance at Rams voluntary OTAs amidst contract extension talks with the front office, with the "dialogue good" according to LA coach Sean McVay.

The Rams continue OTAs on June 1, as Donald has until June 15 to report to mandatory minicamp.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @szzevenn

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

akers 2
News

Second Time's the Charm? Rams RB Cam Akers Makes 2022 NFL Bandwagons List

By Connor Zimmerlee37 minutes ago
donald 2w2w
News

Rams' Aaron Donald Signs With Donda Sports, Joins Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Final Piece to Offseason Puzzle?

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
USATSI_17682072
News

Could Rams WR Cooper Kupp Grace the Cover of Madden 23?

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 29, 2022
kupp
News

Rams Cooper Kupp: Divisional-Deciding Catch vs. Bucs 'Wasn't Even Called for Me'

By Zach DimmittMay 29, 2022
Allen Robinson
News

Rams Cooper Kupp Almost Got Throat Slammed By Khalil Mack

By Timm HammMay 28, 2022
Allen Robinson
News

Training Camp Trials: Rams WR Allen Robinson Ready For Challenge Against Jalen Ramsey

By Cole ThompsonMay 28, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Top 3 Rams: Does QB Matthew Stafford Make The Cut? - PFF

By Zach DimmittMay 27, 2022