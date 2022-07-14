Rams' Aaron Donald Delivers Leadership Speech to High School Football Team

There are few players in the NFL that are more intimidating than defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. While Donald has always been a leader on the Rams, he took on a larger leadership role in 2021.

When the Rams traded for Von Miller in the middle of the season, he did more than just help them bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Los Angeles. Miller joining the Rams pushed Donald to step up as a vocal leader, emphasizing the importance of a true leader in a team based environment.

Miller's encouragement was the catalyst for Donald's next step as a leader, and now Donald is passing those same words of encouragement on to younger football players.

Donald recently spoke to the Simi Valley High School football team, sharing words of wisdom on not only being a leader that leads by example but stressing the importance of being a vocal leader as well.

With Miller off to the Buffalo Bills and the retirement of veteran offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth this offseason, Donald will see an added share of leadership responsibilities. However, he is more than capable of picking up the slack as he looks to help guide the Rams back to the Super Bowl once again.

