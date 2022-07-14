Skip to main content

Rams' Aaron Donald Delivers Leadership Speech to High School Football Team

Donald recently spoke to the Simi Valley High School football team about vocal leadership.

There are few players in the NFL that are more intimidating than defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. While Donald has always been a leader on the Rams, he took on a larger leadership role in 2021. 

When the Rams traded for Von Miller in the middle of the season, he did more than just help them bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Los Angeles. Miller joining the Rams pushed Donald to step up as a vocal leader, emphasizing the importance of a true leader in a team based environment. 

Miller's encouragement was the catalyst for Donald's next step as a leader, and now Donald is passing those same words of encouragement on to younger football players. 

Donald recently spoke to the Simi Valley High School football team, sharing words of wisdom on not only being a leader that leads by example but stressing the importance of being a vocal leader as well. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

clark phillips III
Play

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Utah CB 'Best Fit' with Rams' Jalen Ramsey?

The Rams were intent on drafting talent for the secondary in April. Could they look to repeat the strategy next year?

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765
Play

Red Zone WR Rankings: Where’s Rams' Cooper Kupp Land?

Pro Football Focus released its red zone receiver rankings Wednesday.

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Donald 33
Play

LA Leverage: Why Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald Extensions Could Hurt Rams

The Rams are going all in for a repeat, but the harsh reality of the future could come as a result of spending big this offseason.

By Zach DimmittJul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022

With Miller off to the Buffalo Bills and the retirement of veteran offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth this offseason, Donald will see an added share of leadership responsibilities. However, he is more than capable of picking up the slack as he looks to help guide the Rams back to the Super Bowl once again.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

clark phillips III
News

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Utah CB 'Best Fit' with Rams' Jalen Ramsey?

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765
News

Red Zone WR Rankings: Where’s Rams' Cooper Kupp Land?

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Donald 33
News

LA Leverage: Why Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald Extensions Could Hurt Rams

By Zach DimmittJul 12, 2022
kupp robinson.jfif
News

Allen Robinson 'Vs.' Cooper Kupp: Rams' No. 1 WR Weapon?

By Kevin TameJul 12, 2022
Rams-Sean-McVay-Matthew-Stafford
News

NFL Execs Rank Top 10 QBs: Where's Rams' 'Super' Stafford?

By Richie WhittJul 12, 2022
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (56)
News

Hometown Hero: Rams RB Gets Day Named After Him

By Kevin TameJul 12, 2022
Snip20220711_55
News

'Start Completely Over': Eric Henderson Talks Rams' DL Plan

By Geoff MagliochettiJul 11, 2022
donald
News

Rams Overlooked in 'Stingiest' Defense Rankings?

By Zach DimmittJul 11, 2022