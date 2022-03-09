Rams Aaron Donald To Take Michael Jordan Career Route With Decision?

Aaron Donald is mulling over his options with the Rams this spring

This offseason, there may not be a bigger priority for the Los Angeles Rams than defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Donald, who just helped lead the Rams to their first Super Bowl in more than two decades, has a big decision facing him this spring, in which it was widely reported that he will decide to either return for a second run at a title or retire from the game altogether.

However, there appears to be another option on the table for the NFL's top defender.

Based on what he told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, his could be reminiscent of former great, Michael Jordan, in which he takes a season or two off from the game, before returning.

For now, he’s considering all options. He doesn’t rule out leaving football for a season or two and coming back, the way that Jordan did. He also doesn’t dismiss playing for multiple seasons. If he does return, Donald wants what he asked Kroenke for at the parade. The Rams must re-sign critical players like Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. They must be positioned to make another run. More than anything, Donald says, McVay must be his coach. That seems likely, and in a private moment after the parade, he told McVay, “I was here before you and couldn’t get the job done. We need you. You can’t leave.”

Jordan, of course, went this route on more than one occasion, electing to retire after the 92-93 season at the age of 30 following the death of his father, and then once again after the 97-98 season at Age 35.

Jordan then elected to return three years later at the age of 38 with the Washington Wizards, where he played two more seasons.

Donald, it just so happens, turns 31 years old himself this May.

However, it is as of now unclear which direction Donald is leaning in terms of both a decision and a timeline.

And per the report from Bishop, even those closest to Donald believe him to be seriously considering all options.

Those placing bets should put their money on another season. But it’s far from the certainty that has been hopefully described. Donald’s confidants believe he’s split between his choices, with plenty of thinking left. Even McVay hunted for clues. In Cabo San Lucas with his defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, they FaceTimed once again with Donald. They had heard he was house hunting (disaster?) . . . in greater Los Angeles (relief!). They jokingly hoped Erica would find the most expensive mansion on the market, so her husband would need to work

For now, the Rams will be forced to wait and hope that Donald elects to return to Los Angeles for a repeat run at the Super Bowl.

But with other critical offseason moves on the horizon, including new deals for Odell Beckham Jr., Matthew Stafford and Von Miller to consider, the sooner Donald makes his decision, the better.

