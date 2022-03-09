Is It Better For Rams To Let Von Miller Walk In Free Agency?

The Rams must look at the big picture and consider letting Von Miller walk in free agency

Von Miller did his job. He helped the Los Angeles Rams get over the hump and hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the first time in the Sean McVay era.

Mission accomplished. It's time to let him move on.

Miller, 32, was moved at the deadline in November from the Denver Broncos in hopes of forfeiting L.A.'s pass rush. The former No. 2 pick was better used in run support, yet made his presence felt in the postseason by smashing quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage.

Von Miller Von Miller Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller

That's why Miller was brought in. He fulfilled his duties and now, Rams general manager Les Snead has fulfilled his for the future of the organization.

Miller was thought to be a rental option when brought over from Denver. That still needs to be the case.

Los Angeles is looking at ways to extend both quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Donald, who still has three years remaining on his six-year, $135 million contract, wants to earn top dollar among defensive players.

Stafford was added last season via trade. While he struggled with turnovers, the numbers lived up to the expectation. Stafford threw 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 67.2 percent of his passes for a passer rating of 102.9.

According to The Athletic, Stafford's next contract well could him earn a salary of nearly $45 million. It's a steep price, but Green Bay re-set the market on winning passers after giving Aaron Rodgers a four-year, $200 million extension.

That's not all for Snead. He intends to re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. regardless of his Week 1 status. To Snead, having the 29-year-old returning midseason as an opportunity for "fresh legs" to be added to the equation on another Super Bowl run.

To make matters more intriguing, the Rams must also look at ways to retain receiver Cooper Kupp. The Offensive Player of the Year has two years remaining on his current contract. The next deal, according to Spotrac, should bring him in an annual salary of over $23.8 million.

Where does this leave Miller? Right where it was from the start: A rental.

Snead needs to protect his assets. The biggest one right now is Stafford, whose fourth quarter Super Bowl comeback at SoFi Stadium paid dividends against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Every aging quarterback needs a stable offensive line. Andrew Whitworth is contemplating retirement. Both starters Austin Corbett and Brian Allen are set to hit free agency.

Los Angeles must find a way to keep that line intact as bet it can. Based on the salary cap woes, that's a problem in itself.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller hoists the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller

Currently, Los Angeles is $20.2 million over the cap's $208.8 million budget.

Miller's contributions helped Los Angeles become world champs. That was the goal from the get-go. Now, Snead must look at the bigger picture.

That could include letting Miller walk in favor of other needs in the long run.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.