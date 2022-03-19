Rams Begin 'Push' to Re-Sign Aaron Donald After Stafford Extension

Donald had been mulling retirement after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. Now the Rams will push to get a deal done with the All-Pro.

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking for any way to repeat as champs next season after winning the franchise's first Super Bowl since 2000 three weeks ago.

It's no secret, but they'll need superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald in order to do so. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had been considering retirement after winning his first-career Super Bowl.

But on Saturday, following their massive extension agreement with QB Matthew Stafford, the Rams have now reportedly begun a push to sign Donald to his own new deal.

In 2018 Donald signed a shiny, new six-year deal worth $135 million that will run through 2024. That makes him the fifth-highest paid defensive player in the league behind T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Khalil Mack.

Donald has 22.5 million and three years left on his current deal.

Last season, Donald recorded a career-high in total tackles (84) and assisted tackles (46), while bludgeoning offensive lines to the tune of 12.5 sacks. The former Pitt Panther also had four passes defended, his most since 2016 (five).

Snead certainly has loads to worry about as the Rams enter the offseason with key players like receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Von Miller set to enter free agency.

But make no mistake, the return of Donald would give LA its biggest chance of going back-to-back.

