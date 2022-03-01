Rams In PFF Top 101; Who’s Missing?

The Rams reached the top of the mountain in 2021. Who are some of the players that contributed the most according to Pro Football Focus?

We are now two weeks removed from the NFL season finale, a thriller of a Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals (still not a misprint). While the Rams are focused on a repeat and how to get to Arizona on Feb. 12 for Super Bowl LVII, Pro Football Focus has recapped the best players of 2021 from an individual standpoint.

The PFF Top 101 represents the top 101 individual performances this season, regardless of position, and credits the best players of the season that was. Some basic criteria for the list, according to PFF, is that is solely for 2021 play, ignoring past play or future expectations, for the sake of the list, all positions are equal.

The Los Angeles Rams had seven players represented on PFF's list. Is there anyone missing that should’ve been included?

2. DL AARON DONALD

2021 Snaps: 1,261 | 2021 PFF Grade: 93.5

Donald has been the top-ranked player on this list in four of the last six seasons, and he almost made it once again. Including the postseason, Donald once again topped 100 pressures, accomplishing that feat in four of the last five seasons. What is perhaps most impressive about his performance this season is that he played over 1,000 snaps in the regular season and actually registered the most snaps PFF has recorded from an interior defensive lineman over a season. Donald still pressured quarterbacks at an elite level despite being asked to endure a historically high workload.

Donald falls from No. 1 last year to No. 2 in 2021. He still proved to be the anchor of the defense and probably should’ve been named Super Bowl LVI MVP.

3. WR COOPER KUPP

2021 Snaps: 1,301 | 2021 PFF Grade: 93.0

Kupp is both a phenomenal receiver and the beneficiary of the kind of deployment that makes it almost impossible for an opposing defense to take him out of the game. He lined up in the slot on 65.5% of his snaps, generating 1,402 yards from that inside alignment alone in the regular season. Kupp gained 3.45 yards for every route run from the slot, as that alignment makes it very difficult for defenses to just defend him with their best corner or play aggressive man coverage.

Kupp went unranked on this list in 2020 and seemed to be playing with a chip on his shoulder last year, quietly becoming one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the game.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

24. EDGE VON MILLER

2021 Snaps: 939 | 2021 PFF Grade: 91.2

It once looked as if Miller’s star had started to fade, but a trade to Los Angeles and the chance of another Super Bowl reinvigorated him. Against Tampa Bay in the playoffs, Miller notched his first double-digit pressure game since Week 8 of 2019, and he showed that he still has some gas left in the tank. His perennial dominance against the run has stayed intact, and while he might not generate a league-leading rate of pressure in the future, he can still be extremely effective in that area.

Miller went unranked on a pretty bad defense in Denver in 2020. But during his stint in L.A. he showed why the Rams were smart in trading for him, even with all they gave up. Mission: Accomplished. The question is will he be back for another run in ’22?

29. CB JALEN RAMSEY

2021 Snaps: 1,269 | 2021 PFF Grade: 84.4

Ramsey played a new role within the Rams defense this season, lining up in the slot or in the box on 42.7% of his snaps compared to just 23.6% the season before. The star cornerback responded with his best season since that incredible year in 2017, racking up 14 pass breakups and a career-high 26 defensive stops. Ramsey is an elite playmaker, and his new role puts him at the heart of the action more often.

Ramsey moves up from No. 64 on the 2020 list and with good reason. Even with all the things the Rams asked him to do differently in ’21, he didn’t miss a beat.

43. QB MATTHEW STAFFORD

2021 Snaps: 1,343 | 2021 PFF Grade: 86.1

Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles was a lot like Matthew Stafford in Detroit for most of the season, but the results were better because of everything around him. However, once the playoffs began, his game went to a different level. Other than Josh Allen, Stafford was the best-graded playoff quarterback and made big plays late in the Super Bowl to execute another signature game-winning drive and cap off his first season in L.A. with a ring.

There were several people who questioned “the trade” when Stafford came to the Rams, but he quickly silenced the critics, especially in the post-season. Sure, he had his “Goff” moments, but overall, he did what he was supposed to do. Bring a Lombardi Trophy back to the city of Los Angeles.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

53. T ROB HAVENSTEIN

2021 Snaps: 1,236 | 2021 PFF Grade: 83.4

Completing a run of right tackles, Havenstein finished his season with a Super Bowl ring. He was outstanding as a run-blocker this year, posting his third excellent grade in that area in four seasons. As a pass-blocker, he allowed 31 pressures across 763 pass-blocking snaps and was excellent in the Rams' victory over the Bengals to close the campaign.

Havenstein moves up the list from last season when he was at No. 86. His run-blocking really set him apart this year as his pass-blocking keeps improving.

97. C BRIAN ALLEN

2021 Snaps: 1,181 | 2021 PFF Grade: 74.8

Allen got to end his season with a Super Bowl win, helping the Rams to overcome the Bengals in the big game. Allen allowed 25 pressures over the season when including the playoffs and earned a 79.5 PFF run-blocking grade.

The last Ram to appear on the list was unranked in 2021, and improved enough on the offensive line not just to help win a Lombardi Trophy, but to be included on this list. Which do you think he values most?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim