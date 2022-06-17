Skip to main content

Ring Me! Stephen Curry Takes Inspiration from Rams' Aaron Donald, Wins 4th Warriors Title

Curry's mid-game "ring me" celebration gave Rams fans flashbacks to Donald's Super Bowl-sealing play in February

After the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February, there's now another champion in the state of California. 

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday to win their fourth title in eight seasons, as the connection between the two franchise's championships showed out in more ways than one. 

Warriors star and Finals MVP Stephen Curry, who tied a game-high with 34 points, seven rebonds, seven assists, and 6-11 shooting from deep, gave Rams fans flashbacks to an all-too familiar celebration that LA star defensive lineman Aaron Donald made famous after taking down Joe Burrow to seal the Rams' Super Bowl win. 

After a deep 3-pointer to give Golden State a 72-50 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter, Curry pointed to his ring finger in similar celebratory fashion. 

The star guard even admitted afterwards where he drew his inspiration from. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

donald brady
Play

Tom Brady: 'I Should've Retired' - Rams' Aaron Donald Workout Reaction

Both future Hall-of-Famers are set to return this season after flirting with retirement.

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
18 hours ago
kupp stafford
Play

Fantasy Football Rankings: Rams Players Everywhere

Numerous Los Angeles Rams players found their way onto PFF's list of the top 150 fantasy football players.

By Arnav Sharma18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Rams - Trio
Play

Three's (Elite) Company: Rams Trio Appears In Top 100

Three players repped the Rams in CBS' ranking of the 100 best active NFL players.

By Geoff Magliochetti19 hours ago
19 hours ago

“Shoutout to Aaron Donald for giving me some inspiration for that celebration because I felt it in the moment," Curry said. "It might’ve been a little early, but I felt it.”

It was certainly a bold move by Curry, as the Celtics cut the lead down to as little as nine in the fourth quarter. But instead, the legendary celebration will now be remembered as one made famous by two all-time greats in their respective sports. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

donald brady
News

Tom Brady: 'I Should've Retired' - Rams' Aaron Donald Workout Reaction

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
kupp stafford
News

Fantasy Football Rankings: Rams Players Everywhere

By Arnav Sharma18 hours ago
Rams - Trio
News

Three's (Elite) Company: Rams Trio Appears In Top 100

By Geoff Magliochetti19 hours ago
USATSI_17168652 (1)
News

PFF 2022 Offensive Line Rankings: Where do Rams Fall?

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
USATSI_14794165
News

WATCH: Rams DL Coach Eric Henderson Gives Passionate Speech to South Carolina Football

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
USATSI_18535781
News

Von Miller Wasn't Ready to 'Ride Off Into the Sunset' With Rams

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 15, 2022
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Cam Akers 'Won't Be Happy' Until He's Considered Top-3 RB

By Zach DimmittJun 15, 2022
Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Sign RB A.J. Rose, TE Jared Pinkney

By Ram Digest StaffJun 15, 2022