Ring Me! Stephen Curry Takes Inspiration from Rams' Aaron Donald, Wins 4th Warriors Title

After the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February, there's now another champion in the state of California.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday to win their fourth title in eight seasons, as the connection between the two franchise's championships showed out in more ways than one.

Warriors star and Finals MVP Stephen Curry, who tied a game-high with 34 points, seven rebonds, seven assists, and 6-11 shooting from deep, gave Rams fans flashbacks to an all-too familiar celebration that LA star defensive lineman Aaron Donald made famous after taking down Joe Burrow to seal the Rams' Super Bowl win.

After a deep 3-pointer to give Golden State a 72-50 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter, Curry pointed to his ring finger in similar celebratory fashion.

The star guard even admitted afterwards where he drew his inspiration from.

“Shoutout to Aaron Donald for giving me some inspiration for that celebration because I felt it in the moment," Curry said. "It might’ve been a little early, but I felt it.”

It was certainly a bold move by Curry, as the Celtics cut the lead down to as little as nine in the fourth quarter. But instead, the legendary celebration will now be remembered as one made famous by two all-time greats in their respective sports.

