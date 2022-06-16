Tom Brady Says He 'Should Have Retired' After Seeing Workout of Rams' Aaron Donald

Both future Hall-of-Famers are set to return this season after flirting with retirement.

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald now has at least a seventh of something in common with legendary New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady after winning his first Super Bowl ring in February.

But the two, despite their physical and positional differences, are both legends in their own right and locks for the Hall of Fame. They also both flirted with retirement this offseason.

Donald's return was quickly solidified after signing a three-year, $95 million extension on June 6. Brady's brief "retirement" ended quickly after his competitive fire got the best of him, something he spoke about during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

However, the 45-year-old quarterback called himself "crazy" when reflecting on some of the defensive linemen he's going to have to continue to go up against, including Donald.

"I think I'm part crazy. That's the reality, 45-years-old and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. And I see Aaron Donald workout on my Instagram and I'm like 'damn, maybe I should have retired,'" Brady said with a laugh. "Cause he's a beast."

Donald's Rams got the best of Brady's Bucs in January in what was a thrill of an NFC Divisional. The Rams prevailed 30-27, as Donald had three quarterback hits and sacked Brady once.

It was a bit of some sweet revenge after Brady took away the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's chances at a Super Bowl in Feb. 2019. But now, it's Donald who is looking to lead the Rams on a run toward a repeat.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.