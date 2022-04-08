Skip to main content

Rams WR Allen Robinson Recruiting Former Bears Teammate to LA?

Robinson’s using social media to convince one of his former teammates to sign with Rams

Allen Robinson II is in position to be one of the league’s best No. 2 receivers this upcoming season after signing a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams last month.

The former Bear spent the past four seasons in Chicago and elected to play elsewhere this offseason after having one of the worst statistical years of his career in 2021.

But is Robinson using his Chicago ties to lure another major free agent to the Rams?

The 28-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday and tagged his former Bears teammate and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, keeping his message short and sweet with just two emojis: eyeballs and a palm tree. Is he trying to convince Hicks to strike a deal with the Rams?

Hicks responded Friday morning with a simple GIF that was clearly meant as a tease to his followers about a potential reunion with his former teammate. 

hicks

Akiem Hicks (left) and former Ram Jared Goff

Last season with the Bears, Hicks, 32, played the third-fewest games of his career last season, appearing in just nine contests due to a groin injury and being added to the COVID list. 

Still, the 2013 Pro-Bowler registered 25 total tackles and had the fourth-most sacks on the team with 3.5. 

The 11-year veteran was originally a third-round pick by the Saints in 2012, spending four seasons in New Orleans before a short stint with the Patriots. He's been with the Bears since 2016, but could be in a position to hunt down a ring with the defending champs and his former teammate. 

