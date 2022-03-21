Skip to main content

WATCH: Allen Robinson Arrives in LA, Reveals Reasoning For Rams Signing

New Rams WR Allen Robinson arrive in Los Angeles on Monday and revealed why he decided to join the Super Bowl champs

The Los Angeles Rams have had no shortage of free agency storylines this spring, losing Von Miller to the Bills, signing Matthew Stafford to a massive extension, and trading Robert Woods to the Titans. 

However, arguably their biggest move of the offseason to date was the signing of wideout Allen Robinson, who agreed to a three-year, $46.5 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

On Monday, Robinson arrived in LA, where he toured the facility, and officially signed his deal. 

Robinson also met with the media and gave the reasoning for his decision behind joining the Super Bowl champs. 

"I wanted to step into an environment where I can be the best I can be," Robinson told the media on Monday. "They're coming off a Super Bowl, and I haven't yet won a Super Bowl. To be around a group of guys who have done that is only going to make me better and push me."

Robinson also revealed that reuniting with his former teammate, Jalen Ramsey, played. a big factor in his decision. 

"Jalen is a person who pushes you to be the best that you can be each and every day," Ramsey said. "To have that on a daily basis is only going to make me better"

Robinson had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2021. Aside from missing nearly all of 2017 with an ACL injury, Robinson recorded career-lows of 38 catches, 410 yards, and one touchdown with the Bears this season. Chicago threw for the third-fewest passing yards per game (188.6).

Robinson had a season-high six grabs against the Rams in a Week 1 loss at SoFi Stadium. He was shadowed by LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, as the two will now have to battle one another as teammates in practice.

The signing of Robinson now raises questions about Beckham Jr's return to LA. The Rams have expressed interest in resigning the 29-year-old, but the addition of Robinson might indicate LA wants to move on.

Robinson will now be looking for rejuvenation with the Super Bowl champs and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

