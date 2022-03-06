Rams And Odell Beckham Have Mutual Interest In Returning

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to add in Odell Beckham Jr. for the 2022 season, and Beckham wants to return as well

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. played a vital role in Sean McVay's offense before suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. Now, he's hopeful his final play at SoFi Stadium won't be his last donning a Rams' uniform.

Beckham has interest in returning to Los Angeles for the 2022 season. After undergoing surgery to repair his ligaments, doctors expect him to make a full recovery and be available for the second half of next season.

Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters via Zoom Wednesday that the organization is hoping to keep the core together of another season. Los Angeles is also working on extensions for quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Aaron Donald after their Super Bowl heroics.

Odell Beckham Jr.

McVay also expressed interest in keeping Beckham around for another season, telling NFL Network's Adam Schein that the 29-year-old is someone he wants to work with for the foreseeable future.

"I can't say enough about him as a teammate, as a person," McVay said on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. "I really love him, cherish our relationship that we were able to establish and develop, and I'm hopeful that there will be many more years to come with us working together."

Beckham rebuilt his reputation after two and a half lackluster seasons with the Cleveland Browns. In only eight games with Los Angeles, Beckham snagged 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns

When the postseason arrived he snagged 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Beckham was also dangerous in the red zone, scoring six of his seven touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line.

Odell Beckham Jr.

"We definitely want to be able to get Odell back," McVay told Schein. "I also know that there's gonna be some other teams that probably want his services, but hopefully we'll be able to convince him to come back and be a part of this thing."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the expectation is that Beckham will be ready to play at the beginning of November.