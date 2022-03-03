Rams' Andrew Whitworth Updates Retirement Decision

The Super Bowl champion has updated the timeline for his decision

After 16 seasons in the league, including 11 with Cincinnati and five with the Rams organization, Andrew Whitworth is a Super Bowl champion. Ironically, it was his old team the Rams narrowly defeated to win the Lombardi Trophy. That's quite possibly the definition of a storybook ending.

But Whitworth has yet to announce if his story is over. Although indications are he's suited up for the last time in quite possibly the most perfect of scenarios, he told the NFL Network he will make that decision sometime before the start of the new league year on March 16.

It would be in the Rams' best interest to know sooner than later, as Whitworth's retirement will create the need to replace him on the offensive line. It would also open up $9 million of cap space in the form of Whitworth's 2022 salary.

Les Snead, who has served as the Rams' general manager since 2012 when the club was based in St. Louis, says he has a good idea what Whitworth's decision is, but will not publicly say what it is.

Whitworth has indicated he's staying in shape and working out over the offseason, which leaves the door slightly open for a return. But it could be that old habits die hard, and that's just what he's used to doing this time of year.

Whitworth won three Louisiana Class 5A State Championships with West Monroe High School in 1997, 1998, and 2000 before graduating in 2001. In 2003, Whitworth won a BCS national title while playing for LSU in a Sugar Bowl win over OU.

His 52 career college starts from 2002-2005 rank second in NCAA Division I history behind Oklahoma's Derrick Strait, who logged 53 career starts from 2000-2003.

Whitworth joined the NFL as part of the 2006 NFL Draft, being selected in the second round, 55th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.