'F*** Them Picks': Les Snead NSFW T-Shirt Trademark of Rams Season

Snead's approach seemed risky at first, but it's hard to argue with a Super Bowl ring

Heading into 2021, the Los Angeles Rams were seen as a trendy team to keep an eye on, with the real championship expectations falling on teams like the Packers, Chiefs, and defending champ Bucs.

Now a little over two weeks removed from Super Bowl Sunday, the Rams stand alone on the NFL mountaintop. The on-field production from stars like defensive lineman Aaron Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp, and quarterback Matthew Stafford made a championship possible, but the masterful work done behind the scenes by Rams general manager Les Snead might be most impressive.

Snead clearly isn't shying away from his successes either, as the longtime executive sported a shirt of his face during LA's championship parade that delivered a simple message in white lettering: "F*** them picks."

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and wife Kara Henderson celebrate during the championship victory parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Les Snead, Rams general manager Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Les Snead, Rams general manager Les Snead, Rams general manager

Though Snead has made a flurry of moves since joining the Rams in 2012, the shirt is likely referring to the 12 picks he traded leading up to and during the 2021 season.

There was more swapping of picks in smaller deals along the way, but the 12 drafts slots Snead traded away resulted in the 2021 acquisition of Stafford, running back Sony Michel, linebacker Von Miller, receiver Ben Skowronek, and others.

Many questioned why he would trade valuable draft stock for an aging quarterback that had failed to secure a playoff win in 12 seasons, a once-elite linebacker who was still recovering from a lingering ankle injury, and a running back that had sustained knee, foot, and quad injuries.

Yet, some of the team's biggest contributors down the final stretch of the regular season came from players Snead put his faith into.

Les Snead Les Snead Les Snead

Michel dominated backfield touches during the final few weeks with Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers injured. Miller stepped in as an elite pass-rusher that could take attention away from Donald. Despite being interception-prone, Stafford stayed steady.

Even the addition of Skowronek proved valuable, as he provided key receiver depth after Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 12.

Instead of building toward the future, Snead wanted results now. It's safe to safe to say he got all that and then some.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.