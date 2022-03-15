WATCH: Rams' Andrew Whitworth Shares Heartfelt Retirement Video

"Damn, football. I'll miss you."

This was the simple message shared by Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth on social media Tuesday, as the 16-year veteran officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Andrew Whitworth Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Andrew Whitworth Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrates after a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth was drafted 55th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2006 draft. After spending 11 seasons as a Bengal, he joined LA in 2017 and was named first team All-Pro for the second time and made his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.

The Rams' official website first broke the news early Tuesday morning, but it seems as if Whitworth wanted to share a heartfelt goodbye to fans personally.

Says Whitworth in the video:

"The game of football: You taught me how to be a warrior, how to rise up to challenges. As long as we are blessed in life to have opportunity, we have the chance to write our own story."

And that's exactly what he did during his final year in the league. At age 40, Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year and won a Super Bowl in his final game.

But is Whitworth hinting at a potential coaching career in the foreseeable future?

"The next chapter is exciting and I can't wait to fall in love with football in a whole new way," he says in the video.

Regardless of what he has in store, Whitworth's stamp on the game of football will be remembered by Rams and NFL fans for a long time.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Andrew Whitworth Andrew Whitworth Andrew Whitworth

