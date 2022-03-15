Skip to main content

WATCH: Rams' Andrew Whitworth Shares Heartfelt Retirement Video

Whitworth ended his playing career on the football mountaintop

"Damn, football. I'll miss you." 

This was the simple message shared by Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth on social media Tuesday, as the 16-year veteran officially announced his retirement from the NFL. 

whit worth mcvay rams

Andrew Whitworth

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022

Andrew Whitworth

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrates after a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth was drafted 55th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2006 draft. After spending 11 seasons as a Bengal, he joined LA in 2017 and was named first team All-Pro for the second time and made his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.

The Rams' official website first broke the news early Tuesday morning, but it seems as if Whitworth wanted to share a heartfelt goodbye to fans personally. 

Says Whitworth in the video:

"The game of football: You taught me how to be a warrior, how to rise up to challenges. As long as we are blessed in life to have opportunity, we have the chance to write our own story." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jalen Ramsey Reacts to Wide Receivers Paydays: 'Our Prices Just Went Up'

Ramsey took to Twitter to voice his opinion on receivers big paydays.

By Connor Zimmerlee12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) reacts after a tackle in the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day To Sign with Chargers

Joseph-Day will still be playing in Los Angeles, but not for the defending champs

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams' OT Andrew Whitworth Announces Retirement

At the age of 40, Andrew Whitworth is finally calling it a career after 16 seasons

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago

And that's exactly what he did during his final year in the league. At age 40, Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year and won a Super Bowl in his final game. 

But is Whitworth hinting at a potential coaching career in the foreseeable future?

"The next chapter is exciting and I can't wait to fall in love with football in a whole new way," he says in the video. 

Regardless of what he has in store, Whitworth's stamp on the game of football will be remembered by Rams and NFL fans for a long time. 

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth

USATSI_17663420

Andrew Whitworth

IMG_2150

Andrew Whitworth

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jalen Ramsey Reacts to Wide Receivers Paydays: 'Our Prices Just Went Up'

By Connor Zimmerlee12 minutes ago
Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) reacts after a tackle in the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day To Sign with Chargers

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' OT Andrew Whitworth Announces Retirement

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_17523150
News

Rams to Release Pro Bowl Punter Johnny Hekker

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
USATSI_17667328
News

Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft: Mid-Round Picks To Reload O-Line

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
USATSI_17300686
News

Rams OL Austin Corbett Signs With Carolina Panthers

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
USATSI_16699567
News

Rams Re-Sign OL Coleman Shelton to 2-Year Deal

By Ram Digest Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_17692656
News

Rams' Brian Allen Signs, Another Lineman To Follow?

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago