Rams' OT Andrew Whitworth Announces Retirement

At the age of 40, Andrew Whitworth is finally calling it a career after 16 seasons

Andrew Whitworth is going out a champion. It's just the way he wanted to see it end from the start.

Whitworth is officially retiring from the NFL following the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The news was first reported by the team's official website.

He was named the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his efforts in the Los Angeles community prior to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Andrew Whitworth Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) and looks at the scoreboard as he faces his former team the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports Andrew Whitworth Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth, 40, was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 55 selection in the 2006 NFL Draft of out LSU. He would help jumpstart the career of quarterback Andy Dalton, making the playoffs five consecutive seasons under the direction of coach Marvin Lewis.

Whitworth signed a three-year contract in 2017 to join Los Angeles and didn't miss a beat. He became a staple under coach Sean McVay's offensive design and a leader of the Rams' locker room.

Whitworth was voted team captain in each season, serving as a mentor and leader not only to young offensive linemen but young players throughout the Rams' roster. He would start 71 out of 81 regular season games with the Rams, earning First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod at the age of 36. He would also become the oldest lineman to suit up for a Super Bowl at age 40.

It was Whitworth's off-the-field efforts that made him one of the game's top ambassadors. He would provide time and resources to several schools, organizations, non-profits and small businesses both in his new town of L.A. and his home state of Louisiana.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Andrew Whitworth Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Andrew Whitworth Feb 7, 2022; Westlake Village, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth (77) speaks during Super Bowl LVI Opening Night at Oaks Christian High School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth overall started 235 games for his career, spending 11 seasons with the Bengals and five with the Rams. He earned two First-Team All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods overall.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.