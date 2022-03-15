Rams' OT Andrew Whitworth Announces Retirement
Andrew Whitworth is going out a champion. It's just the way he wanted to see it end from the start.
Whitworth is officially retiring from the NFL following the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The news was first reported by the team's official website.
He was named the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his efforts in the Los Angeles community prior to the Super Bowl.
Whitworth, 40, was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 55 selection in the 2006 NFL Draft of out LSU. He would help jumpstart the career of quarterback Andy Dalton, making the playoffs five consecutive seasons under the direction of coach Marvin Lewis.
Whitworth signed a three-year contract in 2017 to join Los Angeles and didn't miss a beat. He became a staple under coach Sean McVay's offensive design and a leader of the Rams' locker room.
Whitworth was voted team captain in each season, serving as a mentor and leader not only to young offensive linemen but young players throughout the Rams' roster. He would start 71 out of 81 regular season games with the Rams, earning First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod at the age of 36. He would also become the oldest lineman to suit up for a Super Bowl at age 40.
It was Whitworth's off-the-field efforts that made him one of the game's top ambassadors. He would provide time and resources to several schools, organizations, non-profits and small businesses both in his new town of L.A. and his home state of Louisiana.
Whitworth overall started 235 games for his career, spending 11 seasons with the Bengals and five with the Rams. He earned two First-Team All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods overall.
