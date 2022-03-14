Rams Sign Potential Andrew Whitworth Replacement Joe Noteboom

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back offensive tackle Joe Noteboom on three-year deal worth $40 million, according to NFL Network. Noteboom, 26, is expected to be considered as the long-term option at left tackle once Andrew Whitworth officially retires.

A former third-round pick from TCU, Noteboom has played four different positions on the offensive line. Last season following an injury to Whitworth, Noteboom filled in at left tackle. He is guaranteed $25 million and can make a max value of $47.5 million.

Every team is looking to solidify its offensive line long-term. A player such as Noteboom returning fills multiple holes in the Rams all-important o-line, regardless of Whitworth's impending decision - one that is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the top priorities for Rams general manager Les Snead. Los Angeles is already set to lose two former starters in center Brian Allen and offensive guard Austin Corbett. Offensive line could be a top priority for the Rams as the draft approaches next month depending on the current signings.

Los Angeles could come to terms on a long-term deal with Stafford, which could reach upwards of $45 million. Former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is also garnering interest on the open market and could elect to return to his roots in L.A.

The Rams are also hopeful that they'll extend All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald and re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. If that's not enough, Snead is also looking to try and find ways to keep pass rusher Von Miller on a. multi-year deal.

Los Angeles traded its second- and third-round selections in this year's draft to acquire the Broncos' All-Pro outside linebacker. Miller, 32, has stated that he has interest in returning for another season with coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Currently, the Rams are $20.2 million over the cap's $208.8 million budget.