Skip to main content
Rams Sign Potential Andrew Whitworth Replacement Joe Noteboom

Rams Sign Potential Andrew Whitworth Replacement Joe Noteboom

The former third-round pick will cash in on a new three-year deal with the Rams

The former third-round pick will cash in on a new three-year deal with the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back offensive tackle Joe Noteboom on three-year deal worth $40 million, according to NFL Network. Noteboom, 26, is expected to be considered as the long-term option at left tackle once Andrew Whitworth officially retires.

A former third-round pick from TCU, Noteboom has played four different positions on the offensive line. Last season following an injury to Whitworth, Noteboom filled in at left tackle. He is guaranteed $25 million and can make a max value of $47.5 million.

USATSI_17067883

Joe Noteboom

USATSI_17553160

Joe Noteboom

USATSI_16590709

Joe Noteboom

Every team is looking to solidify its offensive line long-term. A player such as Noteboom returning fills multiple holes in the Rams all-important o-line, regardless of Whitworth's impending decision - one that is expected to be made in the coming weeks. 

Protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the top priorities for Rams general manager Les Snead. Los Angeles is already set to lose two former starters in center Brian Allen and offensive guard Austin Corbett. Offensive line could be a top priority for the Rams as the draft approaches next month depending on the current signings. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17070653
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Safety Quandre Diggs Signs With Seahawks

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staffjust now
just now
brad ramsey

Tom Brady is Back - And Rams DB Jalen Ramsey Is Happy

Ramsey offers a hilarious reaction to Brady’s announcement on Twitter.

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
16 hours ago
beckham miller
Play

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fires Back at Von Miller Recruiters

Miller, like OBJ, is currently a free agent. Both have been subject to the Rams organization suggesting they want them to return; "Run it back,'' and all of that.

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Los Angeles could come to terms on a long-term deal with Stafford, which could reach upwards of $45 million. Former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is also garnering interest on the open market and could elect to return to his roots in L.A. 

The Rams are also hopeful that they'll extend All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald and re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. If that's not enough, Snead is also looking to try and find ways to keep pass rusher Von Miller on a. multi-year deal. 

USATSI_15362138

Joe Noteboom

USATSI_14839537

Joe Noteboom

USATSI_13549177

Joe Noteboom

Los Angeles traded its second- and third-round selections in this year's draft to acquire the Broncos' All-Pro outside linebacker. Miller, 32, has stated that he has interest in returning for another season with coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. 

Currently, the Rams are $20.2 million over the cap's $208.8 million budget.

USATSI_17070653
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Safety Quandre Diggs Signs With Seahawks

By Ram Digest Staffjust now
brad ramsey
News

Tom Brady is Back - And Rams DB Jalen Ramsey Is Happy

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
beckham miller
News

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fires Back at Von Miller Recruiters

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
odell-beckham-lsu-players-cash
News

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Named in Allegations at LSU

By Mike FisherMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17681361
News

WATCH: Rams Post 'Thank You' To Fans After Super Bowl Season

By Zach DimmittMar 12, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Violation of Trust: Rams' Aaron Donald Bothered by Retirement Leak

By Cole ThompsonMar 11, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' QB Stafford Was 'Willing' to Play for Colts

By Timm HammMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17362429
News

Rams Free Agency Focus? 'Run it Back' in 2022

By Matt GalatzanMar 11, 2022