'Holy Hell!': Sean McVay 'Needs a Couple Drinks' After Rams Stressful Win vs. Falcons

Heart monitor anyone?

The Los Angeles Rams had their entire fan base on life alert Sunday but pulled away with some bumps and bruises after halting the Atlanta Falcons' comeback attempt for a 31-27 win.

Relieved but understanding there's a lot to clean up, Rams coach Sean McVay didn't shy away from admitting he's had his own growth as a coach after appreciating the win without focusing too much on the negatives. Still, he said with a laugh that the hair-pulling stress from Sunday could justify a drink or two.

"Unless they tell me that you get more points for being able to win by more points, I don't really care if we found a way to be able to get it done," McVay said. "That's how I know I'm maturing because I would've been grumpy before on this thing. But holy hell, I need a couple drinks."

While credit is certainly due to the Falcons for a near monumental comeback attempt, the Rams' colossal fourth-quarter collapse saw the team play "uncharacteristic" football, per McVay.

“Yeah, really it was just turnovers. I mean really it was turnovers," McVay said. "We really had to punt one time today and we saw how that worked out ... I mean it's very uncharacteristic, but it happened and we still found a way."

The Rams have now committed six turnovers through the first two weeks of play. Quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed two more picks on Sunday to bring his league-leading interception total to five. Even the sure-handed Cooper Kupp coughed up a costly fumble after Atlanta's blocked-punt touchdown that gave the Falcons a chance to take the lead with about three minutes to play.

Hardly unscathed, LA moves to 1-1 with tons to improve on. But, despite the stress, McVay is going to appreciate the win for now.

"We're not going to run away from some of the things that we didn't do well today," he said. "But we're also not going to allow ourselves to do anything other than appreciate being able to come away with a win and what we know is such a competitive league."

