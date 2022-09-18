Rams And Matthew Stafford Survive Late Push, Beat Falcons at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams were the talk of the NFL after Week 1, following their blowout loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

However, in Week 2, things were much better for the defending Super Bowl champs, were able to get back in the win column, surviving a late push from the falcons to take home a 31-27 win.

Without a doubt, the biggest difference between Week 1 and Week 2 for the Rams was their pass protection, which allowed their quarterback Matthew Stafford time to operate, and gave the offense a chance to gain a rhythm.

Last week against the Bills, Stafford was sacked seven times and hit 16 more times.

This week against Atlanta, it was night and day, with Stafford only suffering one sack and one hit at the hands of the Falcons' defense.

This also allowed Stafford to get his receivers involved in a much more effective manner, with six different receivers catching passes, and Stafford completing 27 of 36 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

As was to be expected, Cooper Kupp led the way for the Rams, catching 11 passes for 108 yards and two scores, while the newly acquired Allen Robinson was also a big part of the game plan, catching four balls for 53 yards and a score of his own.

Tight End Tyler Higbee was not forgotten either, hauling in seven receptions for71 yards.

On the defensive side, the Rams were much tighter in the first half than they were at any point in Week 1, holding the Falcons to just three first-half points.

In fact, it was cornerback Jalen Ramsey who was the hero of the day for the Rams, with the Pro Bowler coming up with an interception at the goal line in the final minutes to seal the game for Los Angeles.

The Falcons were able to break loose for 22 points in the second half, however, but by then it was too late.

With their first win of the season now in hand, the Rams will turn their attention to their division rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 and their star quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 PM at Statfarm Stadium.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.