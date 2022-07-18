Surprise Cut: Is Bobby Evans on Rams' Roster Bubble?

Despite some uncertainty, the Los Angeles Rams still have lots to be optimistic about on the offensive this season.

The loss of Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett was remedied by general manager Les Snead extending left tackle Joe Noteboom and drafting o-line depth with Logan Bruss and A.J. Arcuri.

The presence of guys like Brian Allen, Rob Havenstein, and David Edwards help add security to the starting unit responsible for protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

But with added depth and returning vets, one member of offensive line coach Kevin Carberry's group could see himself on the bubble for the final 53-man roster.

ESPN recently released its candidates to land on the roster bubble for all 32 teams. Bobby Evans was listed as a potential victim of the chopping block later this offseason for the Rams. Here's what the list had to say:

The Rams have so much depth and young talent on the offensive line, Evans might not make it on Los Angeles' final 53-man roster. Evans has played in 23 games for the Rams over the past three seasons and ultimately lost out on the starting right guard job to Austin Corbett last season. Evans will now likely be competing with 2022 third-round pick Logan Bruss, Coleman Shelton and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. for reps at right guard and a roster spot.

Evans had just one start in nine games last season. After being a third-round pick out of Oklahoma, he started seven games his rookie year at right tackle but has fallen down the depth chart since.

If cut, Evans could find himself a new home given his three years of experience. But coming off a Super Bowl title, the Rams will look to make the necessary cuts to a roster that is in prime position to go back-to-back.

