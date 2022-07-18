Allen Robinson fell into a limbo of sorts last season with the Chicago Bears. The Pro Bowl receiver quickly became forgotten in an offense that relied on a run-heavy attack and struggled overall.

Aside from missing 15 games in 2017 with a torn ACL, 38 receptions for the 28-year-old in 2021 was the fewest in his career for a single season. Of course, he missed five games due to injury, but he also had just one touchdown the entire season.

Now with the Los Angeles Rams, his talent and skillset, combined with a championship-winning supporting cast on offensive unlike any he's had in the NFL, Robinson is in a prime spot to post the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career.

Bleacher Report recently revealed its nine bold predictions for the upcoming season and has Robinson winning Comeback Player of the Year. Along with citing coordinator Liam Coen's comments about Robinson and quarterback Matthew Stafford's growing confidence in the veteran receiver (something we've covered here at RamsDigest.com), here's a snippet of what the prediction had to say:

Robinson landed in an ideal spot for a bounce-back campaign. With Robert Woods in Tennessee and Odell Beckham Jr. a free agent, he can share the field with Kupp and Van Jefferson and still post career numbers in a high-powered offense.

GamingToday.com compiles multiple betting odds for the award from different sportsbooks, as players like Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Michael Thomas are consistently on these betting sheets as elite players aiming for familiar star-like territory again this season.

Robinson comes in tied for the 10th-best odds (+2500) to win the award on both DraftKings and Caesars and is even listed as "sleeper pick" to win it on PointsBet.

The core members of LA's offense is a group that now has a year of experience with one another, something that could be a scary sight for the rest of the NFC and the league.

Adding Robinson to the fold only bolsters the team's chances at competing for another Super Bowl. And as he continues to adjust to his new team over the next few months, the discussion of his ability to be a game-changer for the Rams, along with being just the fourth receiver to win Comeback Player of the Year, could prove to be more than just offseason talk.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.