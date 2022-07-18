Is WR Van Jefferson Rams' Best Kept Secret?

When you think of the Los Angeles Rams offense, your first thought most likely lands on superstar receiver Cooper Kupp or quarterback Matthew Stafford. Not for no reason, as the duo led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory just last season.

Over the offseason the Rams would sign receiver Allen Robinson, pairing him with Kupp to offer a two-headed monster at receiver for Stafford to work with on offense. However, when talking about the weapons the Rams have on offense, there is one player that often finds himself flying under the radar.

Receiver Van Jefferson, who will likely serve as the third receiver behind Kupp and Robinson, showed last season he is capable of putting up respectable numbers. As a result, Bleacher Report listed him as the Rams' best-kept secret ahead of the 2022 season.

Jefferson had an impressive 2021 serving as the Rams' second receiver and a deep threat, hauling in 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns on a team-best 16 yards per reception.

While Jefferson was used heavily as a deep threat option last season, that is far from his only valuable skill set. Rather, he is a talented all-around receiver capable of being a team's top receiver. He may be the Rams' third receiver behind Kupp and Robinson in 2022, but Jefferson could see himself preparing for a big year still.

