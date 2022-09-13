If the Los Angeles Rams want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they can't dread on the disappointment of last Thursday's season-opening 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at home.

At least, this is the crystal-clear approach Rams coach Sean McVay is taking headed into Week 2's matchup at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

He spoke about the "humbling" lessons the team took away from Week 1 and how it can benefit the Rams moving forward during the latest episode of The Coach McVay Show.

"It can be a blessing in disguise when it's handled the right way," McVay said. "Adversity is inevitable at some point in the season especially when you play 17 games. For us, it happened in Week 1."

The Rams now face a rebuilding Falcons team that just surrendered a 16-point fourth-quarter lead in Sunday's 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta provides a fitting stepping stone for the Rams to regain momentum, but nothing is guaranteed after LA's opening-night debacle. Still, McVay is pepped and ready for the opportunity to answer the bell.

"I'm excited about the opportunity for this team to respond right away," he said. "That was definitely a humbling night, a humbling experience for us ... You know that humility is only a day away in this league."

A common mental approach in the NFL is centered around the philosophy that "you're only as good as your next game." This might be a cliché, but it rings true in the minds of the Rams headed into Week 2 and beyond.

As McVay puts it, the Rams would beating themselves twice if they're not able to move on from the Bills loss.

"I'm not interested in really looking back," McVay said. "We've kind of put this game to bed, we're moving forward. We can't let the Bills beat us twice."

The Rams and Falcons kickoff Sunday at 1:05 p.m. C.T. inside SoFi Stadium.

