Rams Thought LB Bobby Wagner's Text Showing Intent to Sign 'Was A Fake'

It isn't always a common occurrence for a Super Bowl champion to improve their roster in the offseason. Trying to juggle maintaining your own impending free agents while exploring free agency can be tough for any NFL front office.

Well, unless you're the Los Angeles Rams, of course. Yes, they lost key players in the offseason such as left tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement and outside linebacker Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, but that didn't stop them from making moves this offseason.

Rams' general manager Les Snead has become known for his cavalier approach to first-round picks, instead opting for flashy signings and trades. This offseason was no different, as the Rams brought in linebacker Bobby Wagner as a free agent, a former member of divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

However, when Wagner entered free agency this offseason, he did so without an agent. As a result Snead almost didn't believe it was truly Wagner texting him to show interest in coming to the Rams at first.

“Everybody thought it was a fake,” Wagner told the Los Angeles Times.

Wagner offers a much-needed improvement at the linebacker position for the Rams, showing last season he can still play.

In 2021 he recorded 170 total tackles, with one sack as well as one interception and one forced fumble. Joining the Rams isn't just ring chasing for Wagner but rather an opportunity for him to show he still can get the job done.

“I’m hungry to prove that there’s still something out there for me to do,” Wagner said, “and prove that I’m still the best of the best.”

Adding Wagner to an already impressive Rams' defense only makes them that much better in 2022.

As they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions, Wagner may very well be the piece of the puzzle that ensures they do.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.