New 'Big 3?': Bobby Wagner, Rams Defense 'Excited' to Join Forces

Could LA have one of the league's best defensive units next season?

In what many might consider to be a surprise signing, the Los Angeles Rams struck big in free agency Thursday, inking former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to a reported five-year $50 million deal.

The deal comes after Rams coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald would be returning to help the team toward a Super Bowl repeat. All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is also set for his fourth season with LA.

@RobRobGraphics Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner Aaron Donald

The Rams, now loaded with three potential Hall-of-Famers on the defensive end, seem to be embracing the expectations of having a combined 21 Pro Bowl appearances and 16 First-Team All-Pro selections between the three players.

Said Ramsey on Twitter Thursday:

"Inspiration & motivation. This defense will be elite at all 3 levels, I’m claiming it."

Wagner also confirmed his delight to join the defending champs while also thanking his former team:

"I want to start off by saying THANK YOU to Seattle for embracing this Cali kid, with a dream of playing in the NFL. Though it didn’t end in a positive way; I want to be clear, my love for Seattle will never change. Seattle is truly a place I call home & the love I’ve felt throughout the city is a feeling I will always remember.



I’m excited for this new chapter. I’m excited to be able to come back where it all started and join the LA Rams!



This is going to be fun for a lot of reasons."

Bobby Wagner Jalen Ramsey Aaron Donald

Despite being third in total sacks (50) last season, the Rams were in the bottom half of total yards allowed per game (344.9). LA clearly proved numbers and rankings don't matter in the postseason.

With a rejuvenated and motivated 'big three' on defense, LA now has the star-power needed to go back-to-back.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.