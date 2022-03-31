Rams, Other NFL Players React To Bobby Wagner Signing
The Los Angeles Rams surprised the league with a bombshell free agency signing Thursday, inking former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to a reported five-year $50 million deal.
Wagner was highly coveted by teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, among others. After reports of the deal surfaced, multiple players from around the league took to social media, providing for some genuine and interesting reactions.
Bobby Wagner (left) and Sean McVay
Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner
Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey left little doubt about his feelings toward missing out on a defensive player of Wagner's caliber. He's even holding out hope for the 31-year-old to change his decision ahead of April Fools' Day on Friday.
Marlon Humphrey
Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner
New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon chimed in on the Wagner news, displaying his frustration with how the Rams managed to pull off the signing.
Wagner's new teammates Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey showed some excitement after the addition, with Kupp's reaction likely providing a few laughs.
Boom or Bust? PFF Weighs in on Rams Re-Signing of OT Joe Noteboom
The Rams displayed full confidence in Noteboom when they re-signed him to a three-year, $40 million deal last month
LB Bobby Wagner Signs 5-Year $50 Million Deal With Rams
We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious. Now, he is the Rams top linebacker
'Big' Bobby Wagner News Coming? His Former Teammate Provides Update
The veteran linebacker could make his free agency decision in the coming days
Wagner's former Seattle teammate and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted Wednesday that big news was inbound regarding his former teammate's free agency decision.
After the news broke, he gave some more details stating that the Ravens made a strong case for Wagner with the Rams ultimately winning out.
More reactions are likely to come as the league continues to digest one of the biggest signings of this offseason.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!