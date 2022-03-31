Skip to main content

Rams, Other NFL Players React To Bobby Wagner Signing

Wagner's reported deal with LA took the league by storm Thursday afternoon

The Los Angeles Rams surprised the league with a bombshell free agency signing Thursday, inking former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to a reported five-year $50 million deal. 

Wagner was highly coveted by teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, among others. After reports of the deal surfaced, multiple players from around the league took to social media, providing for some genuine and interesting reactions. 

Bobby Wagner (left) and Sean McVay

Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey left little doubt about his feelings toward missing out on a defensive player of Wagner's caliber. He's even holding out hope for the 31-year-old to change his decision ahead of April Fools' Day on Friday. 

Marlon Humphrey

Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon chimed in on the Wagner news, displaying his frustration with how the Rams managed to pull off the signing. 

Wagner's new teammates Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey showed some excitement after the addition, with Kupp's reaction likely providing a few laughs. 

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Wagner's former Seattle teammate and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted Wednesday that big news was inbound regarding his former teammate's free agency decision. 

After the news broke, he gave some more details stating that the Ravens made a strong case for Wagner with the Rams ultimately winning out. 

More reactions are likely to come as the league continues to digest one of the biggest signings of this offseason. 

