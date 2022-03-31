Skip to main content

LB Bobby Wagner Signs 5-Year $50 Million Deal With Rams

We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious. Now, he is the Rams top linebacker

Once the Seattle Seahawks cut Bobby Wagner, his phone surely began to ring. And now his first big move, with Wagner signing a five-year $50 Million deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

The deal, which could be worth up to as much s $65 million, now makes Wagner the Rams' top linebacker on an already dangerous defense. 

Yes, his phone. Because the all-time all-pro linebacker represents himself in contract negotiations, which explains the lack of media leaks regarding the plans of his free agency courtship.

The Rams were on record as saying they are studying the idea, with general manager Les Snead telling reporters earlier this month that the Rams coaching staff has plunked itself in the film room to determine his fit in L.A.

And on Thursday afternoon, it became official, with Wagner and the Rams agreeing to terms. 

In truth, this was more about "finance'' than "fit.'' Wagner is a do-it-all talent, an iconic Seahawk, and a future Hall of Fame guy. 

He will turn 32 in June, so that's coming. But last season, Wagner posted a career-high 170 tackles in 16 games played, also recording a sack and an interception.

"Fit''? Yeah, he fits.

"Finance''? Wagner likely remained on the market in part, logic says, due to his price tag. He is coming off a contract that was paying him $18 million APY. 

Now that the price had been negotiated down, it was a no-brainer for both parties.

Oh and some revenge against his former team, and new division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, won't hurt either. 

We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious. 

Next step? For Bobby Wagner to go out and prove it on the field as the team's next defensive stalwart.

