LB Bobby Wagner Signs 5-Year $50 Million Deal With Rams
Once the Seattle Seahawks cut Bobby Wagner, his phone surely began to ring. And now his first big move, with Wagner signing a five-year $50 Million deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
The deal, which could be worth up to as much s $65 million, now makes Wagner the Rams' top linebacker on an already dangerous defense.
Yes, his phone. Because the all-time all-pro linebacker represents himself in contract negotiations, which explains the lack of media leaks regarding the plans of his free agency courtship.
The Rams were on record as saying they are studying the idea, with general manager Les Snead telling reporters earlier this month that the Rams coaching staff has plunked itself in the film room to determine his fit in L.A.
And on Thursday afternoon, it became official, with Wagner and the Rams agreeing to terms.
In truth, this was more about "finance'' than "fit.'' Wagner is a do-it-all talent, an iconic Seahawk, and a future Hall of Fame guy.
He will turn 32 in June, so that's coming. But last season, Wagner posted a career-high 170 tackles in 16 games played, also recording a sack and an interception.
'Big' Bobby Wagner News Coming? His Former Teammate Provides Update
The veteran linebacker could make his free agency decision in the coming days
Brain Trust Returns: Rams Expected To Extend Sean McVay And Les Snead
Sean McVay and Les Snead will not be leaving the Los Angeles Rams any time soon
‘Both of Them, Gone!’: Jalen Ramsey Details Freak Injury He Played Through This Season
Nothing was going to stop the All-Pro corner from working toward his first Super Bowl ring
"Fit''? Yeah, he fits.
"Finance''? Wagner likely remained on the market in part, logic says, due to his price tag. He is coming off a contract that was paying him $18 million APY.
Now that the price had been negotiated down, it was a no-brainer for both parties.
Oh and some revenge against his former team, and new division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, won't hurt either.
We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious.
Next step? For Bobby Wagner to go out and prove it on the field as the team's next defensive stalwart.