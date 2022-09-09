Rams Overreaction: What is Wrong with 'Good to Go' Cam Akers?

Aside from a a quick 10-point burst to end the first half, the Los Angeles Rams were completely stagnant on offense en route to an abysmal 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Thursday's season-opener.

The attention, of course, goes toward the players that made things happen, as receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. were LA's top offensive playmakers despite a poor showing from the team overall.

But Thursday's loss raised some significant questions surrounding running back Cam Akers, whose complete nonexistence from the game plan was almost as noticeable as top contributions on LA's offense.

Considering Rams coach Sean McVay said Akers was "good to go" entering the season after dealing with a soft-tissue injury this offseason, the lack of stats for the third-year back is almost as eye-popping as if he were to have gashed the Bills for three touchdowns.

Akers had just three carries and gained zero yards. No targets in the passing game. Not a single yard from scrimmage.

Meanwhile, Henderson, who was projected to be a dependable 1B to Akers' 1A headed into this year, was relatively productive despite the negative game script, totaling 13 carries for 47 yards and catching all five of his targets for 26 yards despite dealing with similar injuries as the season approached. He also got a few goal line carries while Akers stood on the sideline.

McVay was vague when asked postgame about Akers' lack of playing time and production, instead shifting toward an answer focusing on team-wide improvement.

"We really just didn't get in much of a rhythm tonight so it was tough to get anything," McVay said. "I’d like to get Allen (Robinson) more involved. (I’d) like to get a lot more guys involved. But like I said, overall, it was a tough night for us and it was a poor night in terms of the overall decision making from my standpoint. That's something that I'm looking forward to correcting.”

The team was overall unproductive, as McVay said he wants to get "a lot more guys involved." But he was asked directly about Akers and failed to provide any feedback. (Oh, and there's another issue, as it seems rookie runner Kyren Williams, who exited the game early in the first quarter, sustained a high-ankle sprain that could sideline him for six weeks.)

Henderson still managed 18 touches, some of which surely could've gone to Akers given the role projected for him coming into this season.

There seems to be something else going on that McVay possibly doesn't want to reveal yet, maybe something as simple as that the team wants to ease Akers into this season given his delicate history with the Achilles tear and then the most recent soft-tissue injury.

The whole offense will get another chance to right Thursday's wrongs when LA welcomes the Atlanta Falcons to SoFi on Sunday, Sept. 18.

