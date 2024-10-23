Rams News: Cooper Kupp Responds to Trade Rumors
Cooper Kupp is expected to return for the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, but will he remain with the team for the rest of the season?
Three veteran receivers have already hit the trade block this fall. The Las Vegas Raiders traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns sent Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, and the Tennessee Titans moved DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs. Could Kupp be next?
According to The Athletic, the Rams are open to trading Kupp to another team before the NFL trade deadline hits. The Rams have reportedly called teams about trading Kupp, and are willing to take on some of his salary if traded.
Kupp addressed the trade rumors on Tuesday, maintaining that his focus remains on playing for the Rams.
“I’m aware of it, but at the end of the day I’m going to be where my feet are,” Kupp told reporters, via Adam Grosbard of the OC Register. “That’s all I know. I have a job to do here, and I take a lot of pride in doing everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can. For seven-and-a-half years, I’ve been an L.A. Ram and I’ve taken that approach every single day. And whatever happens outside of that, I gotta control what I can control and right now that means being the best L.A. Ram that I can be.”
Kupp has spent his entire career with the Rams so far after Los Angeles drafted him in 2017. He emerged as a top receiver for the team in 2019, recording over 1,100 yards on the season. Two years later, he put together his best season with Matthew Stafford as he caught 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the league in all three categories. Kupp would help the Rams win the Super Bowl and was named Super Bowl MVP.
Since that storied 2021 season, Kupp has missed time each year because of injury. Kupp has missed the Rams' last four games with an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2. The Rams are just 2-4 to start the season and a team that could consider shipping a veteran like Kupp if they want to gear more toward their team's future.