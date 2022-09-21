'I Handled Business': Rams Rookie Cobie Durant Talks His Coming-Out Party vs. Falcons

Los Angeles Rams rookie cornerback Cobie Durant was set to just be a special-teams contributor during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium.

But in what turned out to be a thrilling 31-27 win for the Rams, Durant found himself in the spotlight during just his second NFL appearance.

"I went out there and showed off," Durant said with a laugh during an appearance Monday on Rams Revealed. "I didn't even expect that. Whenever my name gets called, my number gets called, I'm always ready, but I didn't expect it to be like this early. It's a blessing honestly ... Yesterday was just a time where you know I stepped up to the plate, and I handled business."

A groin injury in the second quarter for starting cornerback Troy Hill, who has since been placed on injured reserve, forced Durant into the defensive secondary on a moment's notice. Durant admitted he hadn't played a single defensive snap in practice last week but said his preparation kept him ready.

"Just staying locked into the playbook cause I attack every like anything can happen at any moment," Durant said. "My name got called in the second quarter, and from that point on I played the whole game."

And from that point, on a defense filled with superstar playmakers, he was arguably the best.

His big-time 54-yard interception return at the end of the half was a game-changing play that likely saved the Rams in the long run given Atlanta's near-epic comeback.

The Falcons were in a position to at least get a field goal before the half, but Marcus Mariota's pass to Cordarrelle Patterson was bobbled in the air and into the arms of Durant, who nearly had a pick-six on the play.

And on Atlanta's first possession of the second half, Durant dashed to Mariota on a corner blitz and looked impressive while doing so.

"Since Sunday, since the game, my phone's just been going crazy," he said. "Phone actually started freezing up ... more followers, more media time, like man, this is crazy."

Durant had 12 interceptions during his four years in college at South Carolina State. But the sack was a rarity for him, as it was just the second of his football career.

"I blitzed off the edge. That's my second sack in my whole football career," Durant said. "I had one in college the last game of my season. Then I get here (and) get a sack in my first NFL game besides the preseason, but preseason I don't really count that. In college I actually sacked Deion Sanders' son."

With Hill set to be on IR for at least the next four games, Durant will continue to have some hefty responsibilities.

And the next test? Trying to contain the dynamic dual-threat ability of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday. Durant is currently questionable with a hamstring injury, but will be crucial to the Rams' success if he plays.

LA and Arizona kickoff at 1:25 p.m. P.T. on Sunday from State Farm Stadium.

