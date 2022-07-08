Rams Secret to Cooper Kupp Success: Bad Matchups

The 2021 leading receiver, Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl LVI MVP doesn't get shadowed by cornerbacks as much as one might think.

The Los Angeles Rams likely wouldn't have gotten far this past season without 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and triple-crown receiver Cooper Kupp.

But without the masterful offensive scheming from coach Sean McVay, Kupp may have not reached his record-breaking numbers either despite his all-world skill as a receiver.

According to a statistical study done by Pro Football Focus, Kupp had the highest percentage of routes run when covered by a linebacker in pass coverage last season at 21.3 percent. Even more impressive? Kupp's former teammate and recently-traded receiver, Robert Woods, was fifth on the list at 17.7 percent last season.

It doesn't take a professional offensive analyst to predict how many of these matchups ended up benefiting the LA offense last season.

In Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, Kupp lined up in the backfield and ran a small wheel route that matched him up with the linebacker while the rest of the secondary was already in the end zone. The end result? Six points.

And in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, Kupp barely needed to have his eyes on the ball to complete a catch when matched up against another linebacker.

These are just two examples. But take a quick look at Kupp's highlights from this past season and you'll see a handful of times where a linebacker is struggling to keep up with him in short coverage, often leading to long catch-and-runs.

