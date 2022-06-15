NFL Expert Thinks Odell Beckham Would 'Explode' With Patriots

The Rams are hopeful to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr., but they will face stiff competition

The Los Angeles Rams have been busy this offseason, as they attempt to reform their Super Bowl champion roster.

It began with Matthew Stafford, then moved to Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. They also added free agent standouts, Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner

And now next on the list might be Odell Beckham Jr., who currently sits at home as a free agent.

Both the Rams and Beckham Jr. have made it clear that they both want a reunion in 2022.

However, there might be other suitors that could provide intriguing opportunities of their own.

Recently, NFL Network tackled the topic of Beckham's 2022 destination Tuesday morning and one analyst salivated over his potential pairing with the New England Patriots.

“If no one else is going to say it, I’ll say it: send him to New England, 'The Land of Misfit Toys' of wide receivers,” said Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt. “Are the Patriots going to just sit by and be like, ‘You know what, oh well. I guess the Bills own the AFC East. We’ll just sit here and hope for a wild card. ... No! The Patriots are going to arm up. Go get this guy. He would explode. Go give him to Mac Jones. Go take this thing.”

In New England, Beckham could potentially be a true No. 1. In Los Angeles, he would be part of arguably the deepest group of pass-catchers in the league.

Beckham would also know what to expect with the Rams.

After all, Beckham Jr. was an instrumental piece of the offense during the Rams' Super Bowl run following his signing with Los Angeles during the season, as he served as another threat for Stafford to exploit alongside Kupp.

Beckham arrived in Los Angeles in November after being waived by the Browns and combined with then-new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for 48 catches, 305 yards, and five touchdowns in eight games before the postseason.

In the playoffs, he was even better, recording another 288 yards on 21 catches and two more touchdowns.

In the end, however, it will all be down to Beckham, who, despite potentially not being available until the middle of the season due to his ACL recovery, will likely have his choice on where he wants to go.

And whether it is the known in Los Angeles, or the unknown in New England, Beckham will have an opportunity to thrive.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.