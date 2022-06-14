'Highlight of My Career': Rams LB Ernest Jones on Working With Bobby Wagner

Jones spoke about what it has been like to work with and learn from Wagner this offseason.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was arguably the crown jewel of the NFL defensive free agency class once it was announced that he would not be returning to the Seattle Seahawks.

When Wagner eventually signed with the Los Angeles Rams, joining an already elite defense, fans and Wagner's new teammates alike found themselves rightfully excited for him to join the Rams.

Even teammates that might share Wagner's position and might have their playing time impacted were on board with the signing of Wagner, including Rams' linebacker Ernest Jones who vouched for the signing of Wagner from the beginning.

“When he came for the visit (pre-signing), I got a call, and I was like: ‘Let’s get him. Let’s do what we gotta do and get him here to help us win it again,’” Jones said, via The Athletic.

Wagner has continuously given Jones his praise throughout the offseason, but Jones has had just as many positive things to say about the veteran linebacker and the opportunity to learn from him so far this offseason.

“Him being in the room every day and just watching him, it’s been amazing. It’s been the highlight of my career so far,” Jones said. “(I’m) learning from someone who has done everything that I aspire to do: Pro Bowls, All-Pros, Super Bowls. He’s everything that I want to (be) and more.”

Despite the Rams historically running a single linebacker defense under the watch of Sean McVay, there is no reason to doubt that McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will scheme up ways to ensure both Wagner and Jones see the field at the same time to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

