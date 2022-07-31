Skip to main content

Vikings Star Receiver Justin Jefferson Claims Rams' Cooper Kupp is 'Behind' Him

One of the few who can merely keep pace with Cooper Kupp claimed he's ready to take a step ahead of him this season.

A renowned Minnesota Viking is embarking on a new conquest: remove Cooper Kupp from the top of the NFL's major receiving statistics list. 

Justin Jefferson, an accomplished receiver in his own right with only two years of NFL experience under his belt (3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns after going 22nd overall in 2020), has set even loftier goals for his junior campaign. Jefferson wants to catch what no receiver has caught before; a 2,000-yard season. 

He already thinks he's surpassed Kupp, one of the few that came within double-digits of the magic ledger, having tallied 1,947 for the Los Angeles Rams last season en route to Super Bow LVI. Armed with Kupp was 18 yards short of breaking the NFL record previously set by Calvin Johnson in 2012. 

Jefferson gave Kupp his due ... heck, Jefferson's boldness comes just about a month after he claimed that Kupp served as motivation behind his efforts at history ... but still thinks he's moved beyond him. 

"Coop is good," Jefferson admitted to the Pioneer Press. "But I’ll say he’s behind me.”

Ironically, it's a former Kupp overseer that has Jefferson setting his sights on something bigger. The third-year man is intrigued by what former offensive coordinator-turned-Vikings-head coach Kevin O'Connell can offer him. 

"(O'Connell) will put me in different positions, put me in motion, put me in different spots to get the ball," Jefferson said. "I feel great about all the different coaches coming into the building. Everybody’s having a great connection with all the players."

Kupp and Jefferson previously did battle last season in Minneapolis. Each was denied a visit to the end zone, but they united for 225 yards. Jefferson won the battle with a 116-109 yardage advantage, but Kupp's Rams prevailed in the December 30-23 final. The win allowed the Rams to clinch a playoff berth en route to a Super Bown win

