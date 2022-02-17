With Vikings Announcing Kevin O'Connell as Head Coach, Rams Are on the Clock to Name New Offensive Coordinator

As Kevin O'Connell moves into a head coaching role with the Vikings, which direction might the Rams go for their vacant offensive coordinator position?

The Vikings officially announced the hiring of Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their next head coach on Wednesday. Minnesota plans to hold an introductory press conference on Thursday, one day after he and the Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory with a championship parade.

As the Rams put the finishing touches on a championship season, they’ll be tasked with replacing their offensive coordinator with O'Connell leaving for a promotion in Minnesota.

Plus, it's also worth noting that while O'Connell begins to assemble his coaching staff, there's a strong possibility that he looks to hire coaches that come with some level of familiarity, including members of the Rams' staff in which he spent time with over the last two seasons.

Rams running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown

Rams running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown is expected to interview with the Vikings for their offensive coordinator position.

While the Rams look to re-stock their coaching staff to supplement the possible departures, the process of filling their offensive coordinator position begins at the forefront of the team's search.

So who might the Rams look to turn towards in order to fill the vacancy?

Well, if they want to stay in-house and promote within, Brown appears like the best candidate for the job. Similar to the Vikings, Brown would receive the title of offensive coordinator but would not be the play-caller.

Brown, 35, is a rising assistant among league circles who's garnered head coaching interest, previously interviewing for the Miami Dolphins in January prior to the team hiring Mike McDaniel.

Meanwhile, a candidate to bring in from the outside is Kentucky's offensive coordinator Liam Coen. He previously spent time with the Rams in 2020 as the assistant quarterback's coach following his first two years on staff as L.A.'s assistant wide receivers coach.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kentucky is preparing for the “real possibility” that the program will lose Coen to the Rams during this year's hiring cycle.

Coen has remained committed to Kentucky, turning down other college and pro jobs. However, the opportunity to work under McVay as his offensive coordinator is one of the best ways to fly up the coaching radar, so it could serve as a position he can't turn down.

Another name that's been mentioned for the Rams' opening is former Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He became the play-caller for the Rams following Jon Gruden's exit from the team and guided Las Vegas to a playoff berth.

Olson would also come in with ties to McVay, as he consumed the role of the quarterback's coach in L.A. during the 2017 season.

With the Rams' 2021 season now in the books, opposing teams who've shown interest in L.A.'s crop of coaches, are now able to make hirings official.

