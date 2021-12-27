5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 16 Win Over Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams won their fourth consecutive game by the score of 30-23 in Week 16, defeating the Minnesota Vikings. After a winless month of November, the Rams have rallied off an undefeated December with wins over the Jaguars, Cardinals, Seahawks and Vikings.

Here are five key takeaways from the Rams' win over Minnesota, clinching a playoff berth and taking sole possession of the top spot in the NFC West standings:

1. Matthew Stafford's passing efficiency took a dip that must get figured out prior to postseason play

Stafford had a stretch this season that saw him throw five interceptions across a three-game span. Meanwhile, leading into Week 16, Stafford rebounded quite nicely during the month of December, committing just one interception over the first three weeks of the month. However, things changed quickly when the Minnesota secondary picked off Stafford three times on Sunday, where the Vikings' first 10 points of the game came off his turnovers. Stafford rallied back later in the game, driving down the field for a touchdown and field goal on his final two drives. But his accuracy was deeply concerning as he gave the ball up three times – the most in a game since joining the Rams this offseason. Stafford's final stat line finished with him completing 21 of 37 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

2. Sony Michel is the key ingredient to the Rams having success in the running game

With Stafford turning the ball over three times, the Rams needed other players to step up and carry the team to victory. Michel was a force to be reckoned with as he propelled the offense with 131 rushing yards and one touchdown on 27 attempts. Sean McVay's play-calling in the second half transitioned towards a run-heavy approach, leaning on Michel following the flurry of turnovers. This marked the third time in the last four weeks that Michel totaled over 100 total yards, staking claim as the No. 1 running back over Derrell Henderson Jr. down the final stretch of the regular season.

3. Brandon Powell is the answer at kick and punt returner

The Rams have used over 10 different players as the team's kick and punt returner and haven't had much success finding a consistent option. However, in Week 16, Powell took full advantage of his opportunity when he broke off a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown. Powell is a practice squad call-up that the Rams have elevated in each of the last four weeks. In his first look in a game this season, Powell took a kick return 65 yards to open up the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. With two returns of 60-plus yards in two of the last four games, Powell appears to be the answer for the Rams to trot out as the deep man on special teams.

4. Travin Howard stepped up in key moments

For the fourth consecutive game, the Rams defense has shown life of returning to form as a cohesive group as Illustrated early on this season. They held the Vikings to 23 points, and Minnesota converted just two of their 12 3rd down attempts. Howard, the second-year player who missed five games after being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, was critical to the Rams' success on the defense in Week 16 after he came into the fold following an ankle injury to rookie linebacker Ernest Jones. Howard registered four tackles, one interception and two pass breakups. Specifically, it was the timing in which Howard came up with crucial plays that made his efforts so impactful. With the Vikings at the Rams’ 9-yard line, Howard picked off Kirk Cousins' pass into the end zone, returning it 19 yards. The play would mark Howard's first interception of his career.

5. Rams offensive line showed the ability to adapt on the fly

The Rams offensive line was required to shuffle players to different positions this week due to starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth and swing tackle Joe Noteboom being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Therefore, the starting group featured David Edwards moving over to the left tackle spot in place of Whitworth and Coleman Shelton getting the starting nod at left guard. The offensive line then suffered an injury to center Brian Allen in the first half, causing the starting group to be re-shuffled yet again. That resulted in the team to put Shelton in at center, Edwards at left guard and Alaric Jackson inserted at left tackle. Ultimately, it didn't matter which combination of offensive lineman the Rams ran out there. Stafford wasn’t sacked on any of his 37 dropbacks and was hit just five times. The Rams displayed they have adequate depth to hold their own in pass-blocking even if they don't have their typical front five protecting Stafford.

