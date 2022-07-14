Red Zone WR Rankings: Where’s Rams' Cooper Kupp Land?

Cooper Kupp was historically dominant at receiver for the Los Angeles Rams last season. But unlike many of the league's big-bodied receivers, he's hardly known as a daunting physical presence to line up against.

Yet, in a Sean McVay-led offensive scheme that opened up a world of opportunities for Kupp last season, he took advantage on the way to winning Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP.

This came with no shortage of dominance in the red zone, as Kupp was arguably the best pass-catcher inside the 20-yard line.

Pro Football Focus revealed Wednesday its rankings for the best-performing receivers in the red zone in 2021. To some surprise, Kupp came in at No. 3 with a grade of 83.5 despite leading the field in almost every major category.

Here's what PFF had to say:

Arguably the NFL's best receiver in 2021 in any category, Kupp led the group of 25 receivers in red-zone targets (38), receptions (27), yards (209), touchdowns (13) and open targets (30). His 27 receptions were higher than 23 of the other 24 receivers’ targets.

Kupp came in third behind first-place finisher D.K Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks and second-place finisher Adam Theilen of the Minnesota Vikings.

As PFF notes, Kupp led all 25 of the qualified receivers in red-zone targets, catches, yards, and scores. The rankings are based on receiving grade rather than stats, as the higher grades for Metcalf (87.9) and Theilen (84.3) likely came as a result of their efficiency in the red zone.

Probably unfazed by a third-place finish on some offseason PFF list, the always-humble Kupp will let his historical championship-winning 2021 season do all the talking instead.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.