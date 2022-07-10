Rams 53-Man Roster Projection: Built for Repeat?

The Rams have no shortage of star power entering a title-defending season that brings Super Bowl-or-bust expectations once again.

It's going to be hard to find a team loaded with more stars than the Los Angeles Rams next season, as the defending champs are stacked with big names across the board.

As if the attention of competing for back-to-back Super Bowls wasn't enough, general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay arguably stole the show this offseason after managing to secure superstar Aaron Donald for the foreseeable future, inking Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to an extension, signing veteran Pro-Bowl receiver Allen Robinson II, and poaching ageless wonder and six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner from an NFC West rival in the Seattle Seahawks.

With all these names, it's easy to gloss over the superstar prowess of quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who are returning as the emotional leaders on offense and defense, respectively.

An underrated draft haul also puts LA in position to have some budding talent in areas, like the defensive secondary, that lacked depth last season.

So, what could the opening-night roster look like after the conclusion of training camp? A look at RamsDigest.com's projection of the 53-man roster:

QUARTERBACK (3): Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

In the event of a Stafford injury, Wolford would be able to fill in decently due to his familiarity with McVay and the system, but the drop-off would be significant. Should that happen, Perkins could also have a chance to compete for starting reps.

RUNNING BACK (4): Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Kyren Williams (R), Jake Funk

It'll still be a slight committee approach at running back for McVay, with Akers serving as the 1A coming off a season that saw him return from injury and Henderson Jr. as 1B after his productive campaign last year.

Williams is still recovering from foot surgery as he enters his rookie year, but should see ample playing time at some point based on the injury nature of the running back position.

WIDE RECEIVER (6): Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell

Adding Robinson to the fold makes this one of the league's best receiving rooms, even without the potential re-signing of Odell Beckham Jr., who likely wouldn't be able to return till mid-season anyway.

The speedy special-teamer Atwell should see an increased role in the offense after failing to record a catch in 2021, while Skowronek looks to provide the same important depth that he brought at key times last season.

TIGHT END (3): Tyler Higbee, Kendall Blanton, Brycen Hopkins

No real change here. All three tight ends proved valuable last season, but Higbee will reclaim his role as TE1 this fall after being absent for the Super Bowl. Even in the case of another injury, McVay should sleep well at night knowing he's got a solid group of tight ends.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, David Edwards, Logan Bruss (R), Rob Havenstein, A.J. Arcuri (R), Bobby Evans, A.J. Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Even with the loss of Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett, the Rams still have talent at o-line, though there's still much to prove.

The veteran experience of Havenstein will give Stafford some security, while Noteboom is set to be the star of the o-line as he replaces Whitworth's spot at left tackle.

The Rams' first draft pick in April was used on the rookie Bruss, who is set to be a starter in year one with the versatility to move around if needed.

DEFENSIVE LINE (6): Greg Gaines, A'Shawn Robinson, Aaron Donald, Marquise Copeland, Bobby Brown III, Michael Hoecht

The Rams have a solid returning core for the exception of Sebastian Joseph-Day. Gaines and Robinson will look to wreck havoc while Donald commands double teams (which he is certainly capable of beating anyways).

The talented d-line will be the forefront leader of the Rams' attempt at repeating 50 sacks from a season ago, which was third-most in the league. Much of this production will come from the edge as well.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (4): Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Daniel Hardy (R), Terrell Lewis

Floyd is likely to contend with Donald for the team-lead in sacks. Hollins and Lewis won't fill the talent void left by Von Miller, but the five sacks combined between the two is a healthy number that can be built upon.

The Rams still won't know what they have in the rookie Hardy. His addition to the final roster would be an interesting one, though it remains to seen what LA chooses to do here.

INSIDE LINEBACKER (4): Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Travin Howard, Christian Rozeboom

Signing Wagner was arguably one of the best additions in the league this offseason. His vocal and example-setting guidance will be huge for the second-year linebacker and Howard, who was on the verge of breaking into a bigger role last season.

CORNERBACK (6): Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Derion Kendrick (R), Decobie Durant (R), David Long Jr., Robert Rochell

The Rams used the draft to provide a substantial boost to the secondary, which was arguably the weakest unit last season. Using draft stock on rookies Durant and Kendrick to learn under Ramsey and the returning presence of Hill. LA's secondary was on the verge of being in the bottom third of the league statistically last season, allowing the the 11th-most passing yards (241.7) per game.

SAFETY (5): Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Quentin Lake (R), Terrell Burgess

The backline of the secondary is promising with Fuller, LA's 2021 leading-tackler (113) and Scott, who came up with some timely interceptions last season.

Rapp also tied Ramsey for the team-lead with four picks. Lake, the third rookie in the secondary, is another promising piece that has tons of experience in front of him to learn from.

SPECIALISTS (3): Kicker: Matt Gay, Punter: Riley Dixon, Long Snapper: Matthew Orz

Parting with longtime punter Johnny Hekker definitely stings from a trick-play excitement standpoint, but the Rams now have a few options to choose from at that position.

Rookie kicker/punter Cameron Dicker could challenge Dixon for the starting spot with a potential solid showing in training camp, but the latter gets the current edge due to general NFL experience.

Gay missed just four fields all of last season, including the playoffs, and was reliable when the Rams needed him most. It doesn't take much for kickers to lose their starting job, but Gay's is secure as of now.

